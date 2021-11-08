Jada Toys and Kindness.org Announce Partnership to Spread Kindness

The partnership will kick off with an Instagram Live event all about the importance of kids and kindness on Thursday, November 11 at 2 pm EST/11 am PST. Taking place on Kindness.org's Instagram page , the Instagram Live conversation will tackle related topics from why being kind is so important in today's world, to how you can teach these values to children, and more. The panel will be comprised of parents including:

Moderator: Jaclyn Lindsey , Co-Founder and CEO of Kindness.org

, Co-Founder and CEO of Kindness.org Panelist: Betty Cheung , parenting & lifestyle influencer and mom of three girls

, parenting & lifestyle influencer and mom of three girls Panelist: Thais Eliasen, parenting influencer and mom of four

Panelist: Talie Knutson , Director of Marketing at Jada Toys, and mom of two

"It was a no-brainer for us to partner with Kindness.org as we stand for the same things," said Talie Knutson, Marketing Director at Jada Toys. "As a company, kindness has always been at the center of our core values and we're thrilled to bring this to parents through this collaboration and to kids this holiday season through our B-Kind doll line. We're excited to officially kick off this partnership with an event that brings a meaningful, relevant and honest conversation about being kind to the forefront with parents."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a company like Jada Toys. Their new doll line is an incredible and innovative way to help children everywhere learn more about the importance of kindness," said Jaclyn Lindsey, Co-Founder & CEO of Kindness.org. "When we identify the brands to partner with, it first begins with values alignment. Are we working towards the same goal? This was an easy yes. Thanks to their support, we will be able to continue our work of delivering our evidence-based curriculum, Learn Kind to K-8 students everywhere."

Jada Toy's B-Kind brand is an eco-friendly doll line that promotes positive messages of kindness and inspires kids to be creative and compassionate. Available exclusively at Walmart, the line features six, 12.25-inch dolls - Brianna, Koral, Ivy, Nora, Daisy and Hope - all of which are eco-friendly, from the recycled materials with which they are made, to the eco-fashions they wear, to the reusable packaging created from ink made from soybeans.

To join the Instagram Live event, viewers can tune into Kindness.org's Instagram page . Be sure to follow along on social media for updates on what else is to come from the brands. You can check out B-Kind on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , TikTok , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit bkinddolls.com .

About Jada Toys

Jada Toys is a privately held leading toy manufacturer. Founded in 1999, Jada has developed a worldwide presence at retail. Their strong focus on pop, trend, and car culture has grown their portfolio from die-cast vehicles and radio control to include collectible and action figures, dolls, preschool toys, and more. Partnering with best-in-class entertainment studios allows collaboration that has resulted in extensive lines of licensed product that appeals to collectors, kids, and families. Proprietary lines accompany the licensed product to round out Jada Toys' offerings.

About Kindness.org

Kindness.org is a research-led nonprofit dedicated to educating and inspiring people to choose kindness. Through their research hub, Kindlab, they investigate the costs and benefits of kindness, and the role it can play in solving modern problems. They then take their learnings and create products and programs to bring action-based kindness programs to schools, communities, and workplaces around the world. Their flagship program, Learn Kind, is an inquiry-based learning curriculum bringing kindness and social-emotional education to classrooms everywhere. It was launched in 2020 and has served more than 38,000 K-8 grade students around the world. All their efforts contribute to the vision of a world where kindness is at the forefront of human interaction.

