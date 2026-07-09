JADA TOYS GEARS UP FOR SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2026 WITH EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIBLES, SURPRISE REVEALS, AND SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCES

The excitement kicks off during Preview Night on Wednesday, July 22, when Jada's SDCC-exclusive collectibles go on sale at Booth #4049. Fans who can't make it to the convention can shop the exclusives online through Jada Next Level beginning Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Ultra Street Fighter II Akuma (Player 2 Deluxe) 1:12 Scale Action Figure – $45

Ultra Street Fighter II "You Lose" Accessory Set for 1:12 Scale Action Figures – $50

Invincible – Battle Damaged Invincible 1:12 Scale Action Figure – $40

The reveals continue on Wednesday, July 23, when Jada Toys hosts its exclusive SDCC panel at 3:00 p.m. in Room 9*, featuring a slate of announcements and updates across the company's portfolio. Attendees can expect new reveals of the Invincible action figure line, along with additional updates from other franchises including Street Fighter Alpha 3, Mega Man, Scooby-Doo, and more.

The excitement continues with actor, producer, and automotive enthusiast Sung Kang making a special stop at the Jada Toys booth, joining other surprise booth guests for a can't-miss appearance for attendees. Additional guest appearances, surprise reveals, and booth programming will roll out throughout San Diego Comic-Con, giving collectors new reasons to visit Booth #4049 each day of the show. Fans are encouraged to follow Jada's social media channels for exclusive announcements, appearance schedules, and live updates straight from the convention floor.

Jada Toys is also partnering with Entertainment Earth for SDCC 2026. As part of the collaboration, Entertainment Earth will provide gift cards for booth giveaways, along with dedicated social media activations.

Collectors and fans can visit Jada Toys at Booth #4049 throughout San Diego Comic-Con 2026. SDCC exclusives will be available beginning Preview Night on Wednesday, July 22, with online sales launching Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 a.m. PT via Jada Next Level.

For more information about Jada Toys and its full lineup of collectibles, visit jadanextlevel.com.

SDCC 2026 SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

Wednesday, July 22 – Preview Night: SDCC exclusives available at Booth #4049

Thursday, July 23 – SDCC Day 1: SDCC exclusives available online via Jada Next Level (10:00 a.m. PT)

About Jada Toys

Jada Toys is a privately held leading toy manufacturer and since 2018 part of the Simba Dickie Group, one of the largest family-owned toy companies. Founded in 1999, Jada has developed a worldwide presence at retail. Their strong focus on pop, trend, and car culture has grown their portfolio from die-cast vehicles and radio control to include collectibles and action figures, dolls, preschool toys, and more. Partnering with best-in-class entertainment studios allows collaboration that has resulted in extensive lines of licensed product that appeals to collectors, kids, and families.

About Skybound Entertainment

Skybound, co-founded by Robert Kirkman and CEO David Alpert, is a creator-first, multiplatform entertainment studio dedicated to transforming bold ideas into global franchises. Home to iconic worlds including Invincible, The Walking Dead, Impact Winter and Stillwater, Skybound brings stories to life across comics, television, film, games, audio, merchandise, collectibles and more. With in–house studios Skybound Animation and game developer Quarter Up - plus strategic acquisitions including Maple Media, Sagafilm and Nine-Four Entertainment - we unite creators with world–class partners, production capabilities and fan communities. Our mission is to build immersive, authentic universes that resonate with audiences for years to come.

About Skybound Licensing & Partnerships

The Skybound Licensing & Partnerships team brings beloved IP to life through best-in-class consumer products, brand collaborations, and global retail programs. From toys and collectibles to apparel, games, F&B and lifestyle goods, we build authentic extensions of our franchises that deepen fan engagement and drive cultural relevance. With a rapidly expanding footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia, our team delivers strategic partnerships and standout products for Skybound's key IPs.

Social Handles:

Instagram: @Jadatoys

TikTok: @Jadatoys official

Facebook: @JadaToys

SOURCE Jada Toys