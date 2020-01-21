JADA x Dana Launches High End Cannabis Inspired Jewellery

Female-Founded Canadian Brand Continues to Break The Stigma With Distinctive Cannabis Product Line

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - JADA, a cannabis infused skincare brand and Dana The Jeweller have partnered to create JADA x Dana, a timeless and authentic collection of pieces that represent cannabis history. JADA's cannabis inspired jewellery store officially launched online on today Jan. 21, 2020 and is expected to be on shelves in retailers across Canada this Spring.

"As leaders in the cannabis space, Canadians can now proudly share their passion for the plant." Says Melissa Rolston, the 27 year old Founder & CEO of JADA. For many, the stigma around cannabis is still very much present and the fight isn't over yet. Advocates have put their heart and soul into fighting for and breaking the stigma surrounding cannabis, from lobbying for medical cannabis to the realization of federal legalization in 2017. Rolston has spent the past decade working in various sectors of the Canadian cannabis industry, originally planting her roots by helping patients access medical cannabis which is why she truly understands the impacts of breaking the stigma around cannabis and advocating for patients.

"At JADA, it is essential for us to always recognize those who have paved the way in the cannabis industry. This is why we have mandated ten percent of our quarterly profits to our campaign partner BTS Stories Inc., a not-for-profit I've founded that aims to abolish stigmas that keep society at a standstill from evolving" adds Mel Rolston.



JADA x Dana is designed to break that stigma with beautifully designed everyday pieces that make a bold statement. Each piece is handcrafted in Toronto, Canada with the highest quality metals and semi precious gemstones. Sales are now open online for consumers and wholesale retailers at www.jada.life

About Dana the Jeweller

Dana is an established jeweller in Toronto who has been working in the industry for almost 20 years. After 10 years of working for jewellery manufacturing companies such as Ben Moss, Peoples, Mappings, Zaire's, Sears, The Bay, etc. he took the reigns of his father's jeweller business and created Dana The Jeweller. He specializes in gem setting and custom jewellery design.

About BTS

Breaking The Stigma Stories is a Canadian Not-For-Profit that aims to abolish stigmas that keep society at a standstill from evolving. They are developing a media awareness campaign to change the general perception of cannabis use and showcase the importance of consumption spaces to provide community through the art of storytelling and lobbying efforts.

About JADA

JADA is a cannabis infused skincare brand that will be launching in the Canadian Market in Spring 2020. The inspiration of JADA's formulations was developed by seeking alternative approaches to manage persistent skin insecurities and symptoms.

