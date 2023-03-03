Jadavpur University Alumni Association Mumbai to organise National Conference in association with ASSOCHAM

MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alumni Association, N.C.E Bengal & Jadavpur University, Mumbai Branch, will hold its National Conference on Saturday, 4th March 2023, at the hotel Lalit, Mumbai. The Conference titled 'New India @ 2030 – Tailoring for Sustainable Growth' will be organised in association with the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), India's oldest Apex Chamber.

The Organising team of the 2019 National Seminar of Jadavpur University Alumni Association, Mumbai.

Nearly 200 people from Mumbai and other parts of the country are expected to attend this year's Conference, including alumni of Jadavpur University, academicians, policymakers, business executives, and alumni of other leading educational institutions.

Former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India and Former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, Padma Vibhushan Dr. R Chidambaram, will be the Chief Guest of the Conference. The Guests of Honour will be Ms. Marja Einig, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate General Mumbai, and Mr. S S Mundra, Former Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India. Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti, Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates will deliver the keynote address.

India, the home of 140 crore people, is also the largest democracy in the world. With the nation approaching its 76th anniversary, there is much to be proud of in terms of its achievements since independence. The GDP of India grew at an average rate of 5.5% during the past decade, making it the world's fastest-growing major economy. Considering the sluggish growth in the global economy that shows no signs of rebounding, India needs to step up to lead the way. The question remains as to how India, once synonymous with red tape, can become the new powerhouse of growth we expect it to be. This single important question is the theme of our conference this year, which has been appropriately worded as New India @ 2030: Tailoring for Sustainable Growth: Reform, Perform, Transform.

"The Indian economy is projected to become the third largest in the world by 2030. India, however, must correct a few important things. Our National Conference aims to examine those issues that India must address if India is to be the economic powerhouse the world expects her to be. We are extremely fortunate that some of India's best minds and thinkers from science, technology, education, engineering, banking, and finance will enlighten us about what Reforms are required in order to deliver Performance that is consistent with our expectations that will transform the country's vast potential into reality," said Mr Dibyendu Chakraborty, Convenor of Conference Committee and former President of Jadavpur University Alumni Association, Mumbai Branch.

Leading companies from across the country and other parts of the world have stepped forward to support the event as donors. Some of these organisations include Phoenix Contact, Zenitel, MSA Indian Oil, ONGC, Winsteel, JSW Cement, Tally solutions, Deutsche Bank, Chemtrol, Bauer, JNK India, Advanced Systek, Global Group, New Fire, Vinngtor Stentofon, Beekay Corp, OOMS India, Power Gilt, AGGCON, Gita Group and Mobile Communication.

Thanking the donors for their support, Mr. Ashok Adhikary, Chairman of the Conference Committee, said, "Our donors have been extremely generous, and we are grateful for their kind support. This will enable us to achieve our goals of supporting meritorious but needy students in Mumbai and those from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. Currently, we offer 15 scholarships and stipends to such students through the Jadavpur University Alumni Association Company Branch Trust. To fulfil our obligation to promote education, we have disbursed over Rs.50 lakhs for educational purposes over the last 20 years."

Mr. Rudranath Banerjee, President, Jadavpur University Alumni Association, Mumbai, said, "As the oldest alumni association in India, the Alumni Association, N.C.E Bengal & Jadavpur University, has played a major role in nation-building and furthering the objectives of our alma mater since 1921. To achieve its goal of becoming one of the world's leading economies by 2030, India must maximize the benefits of its inherent advantages and take advantage of opportunities that emerge. During the Conference, we will develop actionable insights that will strengthen the Indian journey towards sustainable growth."

About the Alumni Association NCE Bengal & Jadavpur University (Mumbai):

The Mumbai branch of the Alumni Association, N.C.E Bengal and Jadavpur University was established in the year 1956 with the short-term objective of providing an umbrella under which Alumni could meet, interact and socialise. Soon after, the objective was enlarged to include contributing to society at large through knowledge sharing and charitable activities. The Association Organized Seminars, with the active participation and support of Corporates, on topical themes of national interest and organised cultural events to raise funds for charitable activities. The Mumbai branch has over 500 active members who are connected with various core and knowledge-based industries, professional organisations and Government agencies in and around Mumbai.

Along with the firm belief in integration and solidarity, our Alumni Association is focused on the spiritof Indian heritage and culture and is committed to the overall welfare of the people of the nation. Professionally, the organization maintains close relationship with eminent academic institutions, reputed industrial houses and organizes workshops, conferences and technical debates on topical themes.

