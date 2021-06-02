Jade Bristol Joins Giving Docs as Chief Development Officer

Bristol comes to Giving Docs with deep expertise in the planned giving sector, and a track record of delivering powerful fundraising results for nonprofit organizations. She is the former Director of Estate Planning at Human Rights Campaign, where she led the organization to its highest ever annual bequest revenue. Previously, Bristol was National Vice President for Individual Giving at Muscular Dystrophy Association. An attorney who began her career with a focus on Trusts & Estates, Jade also founded and led a community-based nonprofit, KidzCare USA, to help educate children about philanthropy and engage them in hands-on community service projects.

"I am thrilled to bring my passion for nonprofit organizations and background in estate planning to Giving Docs," says Jade Bristol. "Having worked with Giving Docs as a customer, I know firsthand how Giving Docs can support nonprofit planned giving programs and give nonprofit donors the tools they need to create impactful legacy gifts for the causes that matter to them. I look forward to partnering with innovative organizations across the U.S. to grow their planned giving programs."

"Jade Bristol is a trusted leader within the planned giving community, who will bring well-earned expertise to Giving Docs," says Brantley Boyett, President and Co-Founder of Docs. "We cannot think of a better individual than Jade to help forge new partnerships with inspiring organizations."

To request a consultation with Jade Bristol, Giving Docs Chief Development Officer, please contact [email protected].

Giving Docs aims to democratize estate planning while amplifying planned giving. Its easy-to-use software-as-a-service empowers nonprofit organizations to reach a much wider audience of current and prospective donors, and help planned giving officers complete the final step in the planned giving donor journey. The Giving Docs platform empowers individual donors to complete a comprehensive estate plan, using an array of tools including will and codicil builders, healthcare directives, beneficiary designations, qualified charitable distributions, donor advised funds, stock gifts, and other assets. For more about Giving Docs and how it supports nonprofit organizations, visit www.givingdocs.com .

