The creamy, nutty twist on the brand's best-selling matcha latte brings café-style matcha home for just $1 per cup

SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jade Leaf Matcha , the largest matcha brand and leading purveyor of premium yet affordable matcha, announces the launch of its newest ready-to-mix latte flavor: Pistachio Matcha Latte Mix. Available exclusively at Target, the new flavor expands Jade Leaf's popular latte lineup with a creamy, nutty twist designed to delight longtime matcha lovers and newcomers exploring the category. Blending smooth, vibrant matcha with subtly sweet pistachio, the Pistachio Matcha Latte Mix delivers a café-style experience at home.

Jade Leaf Expands Matcha Latte Mix Line with New Pistachio Flavor, Exclusively at Target

Deliciously creamy and perfectly balanced, the Pistachio Matcha Latte Mix offers a naturally nutty flavor that complements Jade Leaf's high-quality matcha without overpowering it. Each serving contains just 35 calories and delivers 20–40 milligrams of caffeine, which is about one-third the amount found in a cup of coffee, making it a gentle energy boost that can be enjoyed hot or iced, morning or afternoon. The mix is vegan, gluten-free, Certified CCOF organic, and crafted to make café-style matcha lattes at home for only about $1 per cup.

The Pistachio Matcha Latte Mix was developed with two core audiences in mind: matcha drinkers who already enjoy café matcha or Jade Leaf's existing latte mixes, and Target shoppers who love discovering new, better-for-you beverages while browsing the aisles. The sweet spot at the intersection of these groups is consumers seeking elevated, on-trend drinks that balance indulgence with wellness, all at an accessible price point.

As the category leader, Jade Leaf continues to innovate in response to growing consumer interest in matcha and functional beverages. With Pistachio Matcha Latte Mix, the brand taps into the popularity of nut-forward, indulgent flavors while staying true to its commitment to quality, simplicity, and accessibility. The new launch reinforces Jade Leaf's position at the forefront of the matcha category, offering consumers an easy entry point into matcha that features premium flavor and convenience into their daily routines.

The Pistachio Matcha Latte Mix retails for $10.99 per package, which includes 10 servings total, and is available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com.

ABOUT JADE LEAF:

Founded in 2014, Jade Leaf Matcha is a provider of premium-quality, organic matcha green tea products. The brand partners with a network of family-run tea farms across Japan that have been cultivating exceptional matcha since 1858, sourcing directly from renowned growing regions to ensure authenticity, freshness, and quality. Jade Leaf offers a range of pure Japanese matcha powders and ready-to-mix latte blends designed to make high-quality, café-style matcha accessible for everyday enjoyment.

SOURCE Jade Leaf Matcha