Jade Leaf Matcha Expands Its Café-Inspired Lineup with New Concentrate, Seasonal Latte Mixes, and Wellness Blend

New café-inspired matcha drinks make it easier than ever to enjoy premium matcha at home

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jade Leaf Matcha, the #1 Matcha brand in the U.S., has launched four additions to its growing product lineup: Matcha Concentrate, Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte Mix, Salted Caramel Matcha Latte Mix, and Matcha Collagen. The new products make it easier than ever to enjoy café-quality matcha at home. From seasonal flavors to functional wellness, the lineup offers convenient, delicious options for beginner and longtime matcha drinkers, and at an accessible price point.

Matcha Latte Concentrate - Making café-style matcha at home just got more beginner-friendly. Jade Leaf's new matcha concentrate requires zero whisking - just combine with milk and enjoy Jade Leaf's signature smooth flavor hot or iced. Available on www.jadeleaf.com and Amazon (6-Pack), as well as in Target, with Walmart and Publix to follow.

- Making café-style matcha at home just got more beginner-friendly. Jade Leaf's new matcha concentrate requires zero whisking - just combine with milk and enjoy Jade Leaf's signature smooth flavor hot or iced. Available on www.jadeleaf.com and Amazon (6-Pack), as well as in Target, with Walmart and Publix to follow. Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte Mix - This limited-edition, creamy blend of spice and fall flavors complements the earthy taste of matcha in a uniquely seasonal way, without overpowering the Jade Leaf Matcha flavor fans know and love. Available at Target, as well as www.jadeleaf.com and Amazon, while supplies last.

- This limited-edition, creamy blend of spice and fall flavors complements the earthy taste of matcha in a uniquely seasonal way, without overpowering the Jade Leaf Matcha flavor fans know and love. Available at Target, as well as www.jadeleaf.com and Amazon, while supplies last. Salted Caramel Matcha Latte Mix - Developed with fall flavor fanatics in mind, this limited-edition, Walmart-exclusive matcha latte introduces a new flavor profile, blending Jade Leaf's natural nutty flair with decadent, sweet and creamy salted caramel for the fall and holiday seasons. Available exclusively at Walmart, while supplies last.

Developed with fall flavor fanatics in mind, this limited-edition, Walmart-exclusive matcha latte introduces a new flavor profile, blending Jade Leaf's natural nutty flair with decadent, sweet and creamy salted caramel for the fall and holiday seasons. Available exclusively at Walmart, while supplies last. Collagen Matcha Latte Mix - In addition to being a lower-caffeine option rich in antioxidants, this all-new Collagen Matcha Latte Mix, in collaboration with Great Lakes Wellness, elevates both your morning and wellness routines in one simple step. Available exclusively at Target.

Innovation remains at the heart of Jade Leaf's product development strategy, with new offerings inspired by evolving consumer tastes and everyday convenience. As seasonal flavors continue to dominate each fall, Jade Leaf is giving consumers an easy, affordable way to enjoy those same trends at home while staying true to the functional benefits of matcha. Together, these new launches reinforce Jade Leaf's commitment to making premium matcha more accessible through innovative products that deliver exceptional taste, quality, and convenience for every lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.jadeleafmatcha.com and follow along on Instagram @jadeleafmatcha and TikTok @jadeleaf.matcha.

About Jade Leaf:

Founded in 2014, Jade Leaf Matcha is dedicated to making high-quality matcha accessible for everyday enjoyment. The brand sources its pure Japanese matcha directly from a trusted network of family-run farmer partners across Japan's renowned growing regions, where generations of expertise have been cultivating exceptional tea since 1858. From traditional Japanese matcha to convenient latte blends, Jade Leaf offers a range of products that make enjoying café-style matcha at home easier than ever.

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SOURCE Jade Leaf Matcha