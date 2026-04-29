Milk Bar and Jade Leaf Matcha Launch Limited-Edition Menu for National Matcha Day

Strawberry Matcha Cookie and Cereal Milk Matcha Latte Launch Nationwide Starting May 2

SEATTLE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jade Leaf Matcha, the #1 matcha brand in the U.S., is partnering with Milk Bar to celebrate the 5th annual National Matcha Day on May 2 — a holiday founded by Jade Leaf to bring greater awareness to matcha and its growing popularity in the U.S.

As matcha continues to gain momentum as a smoother, more balanced alternative to coffee, the collaboration brings the ingredient into a craveable new format through two limited-edition menu items available at Milk Bar locations nationwide:

Jade Leaf Matcha x Milk Bar

Strawberry Matcha Cookie — A limited-edition cookie combining sweet strawberry with earthy matcha for the perfect balance of indulgent and refreshing (available for 8 weeks only!)

— A limited-edition cookie combining sweet strawberry with earthy matcha for the perfect balance of indulgent and refreshing (available for 8 weeks only!) Cereal Milk Matcha Latte — Jade Leaf's silky–smooth matcha blended with Milk Bar's iconic cereal milk for a creamy, nostalgic drink that's here to stay.

"Matcha can feel intimidating to people who are new to it," said Daniel Woldar, General Manager of Jade Leaf Matcha. "As the founders of National Matcha Day, our goal has always been to make matcha more approachable and accessible. Partnering with Milk Bar is a fun and unexpected way to introduce more people to matcha — whether it's their first time trying it or they already love it."

National Matcha Day is observed annually on May 2nd and was founded by Jade Leaf Matcha in 2021 to celebrate the tradition and craft behind Japanese matcha. The date aligns with Hachiju Hachiya, or the "88th Night," which tea farmers consider the most favorable time to begin the Spring tea harvest.

Jade Leaf is continuing the celebrations beyond this collaboration with additional activations, including:

Jade Leaf Matcha Lounge: A one-day pop-up experience at Smorgasburg Williamsburg on May 2, featuring free matcha and live demonstrations

A one-day pop-up experience at Smorgasburg Williamsburg on May 2, featuring free matcha and live demonstrations PLANTA Limited Menu: Exclusive items including a Lemon Matcha Cookie Sandwich and Matcha Martini, available at all PLANTA locations starting May 2

Exclusive items including a Lemon Matcha Cookie Sandwich and Matcha Martini, available at all PLANTA locations starting May 2 Website Promotion: From April 30 to May 6, enjoy 25% off sitewide and receive a free bamboo whisk on orders over $40 — making it easier than ever to try matcha at home

For more information, visit www.jadeleafmatcha.com or www.milkbarstore.com, and follow along on Instagram @jadeleafmatcha and TikTok @jadeleaf.matcha.

About Jade Leaf Matcha:

Founded in 2014, Jade Leaf Matcha is the #1 matcha brand in the U.S., known for making high-quality, café-style matcha easy to enjoy at home. Sourced directly from Japan and crafted for everyday rituals, Jade Leaf offers a range of matcha powders and latte mixes designed to fit seamlessly into modern lifestyles.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Jade Leaf Matcha