Jade Leaf Matcha Launches Matcha Latte Infusions

"We started seeing our customers posting different healthy additions they were mixing into their matcha lattes on Instagram," says co-founder, Marc St Raymond. "A few of these ingredients we would see over and over again — collagen, turmeric, functional mushrooms — which got us thinking, how do we make this easier for our customers? Managing a cabinet full of different superfoods and adaptogens can be time consuming and costly, not to mention the added difficulty of getting the best quality," Marc explains. "With this in mind, we saw an opportunity to source the best ingredients, bring them together into convenient, delicious blends, and our Matcha Latte Infusions were born!"

The four available varieties include:

GLOW*: incorporating collagen & biotin this infusion supports radiant and healthy skin, hair and nails, as well as organ and tissue health.

incorporating collagen & biotin this infusion supports radiant and healthy skin, hair and nails, as well as organ and tissue health. PROTECT**: brings together nourishing ayurvedic herbs, such as turmeric for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Additional herbs include ginger, cardamom, cinnamon & black pepper, which add delicious flavor and nutrients to support digestion.

brings together nourishing ayurvedic herbs, such as turmeric for its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Additional herbs include ginger, cardamom, cinnamon & black pepper, which add delicious flavor and nutrients to support digestion. THINK* *: blends lion's mane & cordyceps, functional mushrooms that support brain health, cognitive function, energy & focus. Refreshing pure ginger root adds delicious flavor and supports digestion.

*: blends lion's mane & cordyceps, functional mushrooms that support brain health, cognitive function, energy & focus. Refreshing pure ginger root adds delicious flavor and supports digestion. BALANCE**: incorporates probiotics & prebiotics that can survive heat & stomach acid to support digestive and immune health. Delightful pure ginger root adds delicious flavor & supports digestion.

*Nutrition Facts for GLOW: Unsweetened and suitable for a variety of lifestyle and dietary restrictions including dairy free, gluten free, paleo and keto.

**Nutrition Facts for PROTECT, THINK, BALANCE: Unsweetened and suitable for a variety of lifestyle and dietary restrictions including dairy free, gluten free, paleo, keto and vegan.

Harnessing the power of premium organic Japanese matcha, each blend provides green tea nutrients with about 1/3 of the caffeine in a cup of coffee (30-40mg). Additionally, each sip includes pure organic acacia senegal, a soluble fiber that helps support a healthy, stable gut, as well as naturally occurring L-theanine for a relaxed, alert feeling without the jitters. To enjoy, simply blend, whisk or shake with your favorite milk until smooth and serve either hot or iced.

Each of the new Matcha Latte Infusions are now available on jadeleafmatcha.com – sold in packs of 10ct for $14.95, and 30ct for $39.95. They are also available on Amazon, Walmart and in select retailers - sold in packs of 7ct for $12.99.

About Jade Leaf Matcha:

Jade Leaf Matcha , the top selling tea brand on Amazon.com, is a healthy lifestyle and beverage brand that offers premium quality, CCOF certified organic Japanese matcha at an affordable price. Made with 100% USDA Organic Matcha Green Tea, free from any added preservatives and non-GMO, Jade Leaf Matcha's offerings are perfect for hot and cold matcha drinks, lattes, smoothies, baking, and more! For more information, please visit jadeleafmatcha.com and @jadeleafmatcha .

