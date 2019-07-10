Jade Mills, #1 Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker, Gets Candid About Life, Family & the Pursuit of Success with IARP Journey to the Top - LA Edition!

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Association of Real Estate Professionals' (IARP) global interview campaign, Journey to the Top , takes an in-depth look at some of the top real estate professionals across the world. The series of interviews highlight some of the top professionals' success stories, struggles, best advice, and ultimately, their journey to the top of the real estate industry. CEO and Founder of IARP, Matt Proman , explains, "We maintain our absolute commitment to our members' relationships and growth, integrity, and success. Journey to the Top is just another way to provide an excellent source of advice and inspiration from the top real estate agents across the globe." A different agent will be featured each week during this interview campaign. This week along its global campaign trail we meet Los Angeles, California luxury superstar Jade Mills.

Jade Mills (Photo by: Kaylin Mae Sigal)

For anyone who has met Jade, they will agree that she has an uncanny ability to make someone instantly feel comfortable in her presence. With her matriarchal gentility and advice governed words, it's clear why she's the go-to real estate professional in Southern California. She has been working full time in real estate since the '90s and has had a long and impressive career since. With 5 Billion plus in career sales, ranking as the #2 real estate agent in the nation, and distinguished as the #1 agent in the Nation for Coldwell Banker . Jade is an expert in luxury properties, serving the needs of real estate buyers and sellers throughout Los Angeles. She was named the International Ambassador for Coldwell Banker in recognition of her established alliances and global relationships with International markets and her development of Jade Mills Worldwide. Jade also holds the title of Co-Chairman of the International Luxury Alliance , which is an elite network of professionals focused on the highest level of client service and business integrity. Jade explains, "I think that integrity plays the biggest part of being successful in any business. When you do the right thing, you are honest with your clients, and you are not just looking at the money you are going to make, you will always be successful if you work hard." To read her full interview with IARP, and to watch the digital version, you can visit the blog post here: www.iarp.com/jade-mills

