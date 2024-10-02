JADEX COMPLETES SALE OF LIFOAM TO ALTOR SOLUTIONS

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jadex Inc. ("Jadex"), a manufacturer and material sciences company, today announced it has completed the previously announced sale of Lifoam Industries, LLC ("Lifoam" or the "Company") to Altor Solutions ("Altor"), a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI), for $137 million in cash (excluding working capital and certain other adjustments).

Lifoam is a leading manufacturer of temperature-controlled packaging products such as thermal shippers and refrigerant gel packs for healthcare, commercial and retail customers. Over the past several years, Lifoam's focus on innovation, new product development and environmentally-friendly products has allowed it to grow its customer base in the healthcare- and food-related cold chain shipping end markets.

ABOUT JADEX INC.

Jadex is a U.S.-based manufacturing and material sciences company utilizing innovation and technology to develop sustainable products that serve the medical, industrial and consumer markets. The range of products includes custom-designed plastic components, plastic and bio-based cutlery, engineered nylon resins and monofilaments, zinc products and temperature-controlled products. Jadex operates out of 18 manufacturing facilities across the continental U.S., U.K. and Puerto Rico and has approximately 1,800 employees. For more information, visit Jadex.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Julia Sidi

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Jadex Inc.