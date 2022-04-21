Jadex Inc. Demonstrates its Commitment to Solar Energy Through State of Maine's Net Energy Billing Tariff Program

Bill Credits Sourced via 6.99 Megawatt Site Developed by Dynamic in Norridgewock, Maine

WAYNE, Penn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the developer of a 6.99 megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar project in Central Maine Power (CMP) territory, Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC sought a corporate partner that could benefit from the project as part of Maine's Net Energy Billing (NEB) Tariff program. The effort led to a strategic offtake agreement with Jadex Inc. (Jadex) for its LifeMade® manufacturing facility in East Wilton, Maine.

Through the solar project's creation of utility bill credits, Jadex will recognize a significant reduction in their annual electricity spend and benefit from clean, renewable solar energy. In keeping with Jadex's corporate initiative to develop sustainably manufactured products, the company was an ideal partner.

"As part of the development and disposition process of our Maine project portfolio, Dynamic Energy found a great partner in Jadex. Between their electricity needs, financial acumen, and purpose-driven approach, Jadex fit the bill," said Tim Carr, SVP of Commercial Business Development at Dynamic Energy.

"At Jadex, we are committed to bringing sustainable products to market and to reducing the environmental footprint and operational costs of our manufacturing processes. Having a partner like Dynamic Energy aids us in achieving these goals," said Brian Searfoss, President of LifeMade Products LLC, a Jadex company.

The Norridgewock project also provides the landowner with a long-term annuity and factors into the State of Maine's Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) goal of 100% renewable energy by 2050 (https://www.maine.gov/energy/initiatives/renewable-energy/renewable-portfolio-standards).

About LifeMade Products LLC

LifeMade Products LLC is a leading temperature-control packaging and single-use consumer goods manufacturer with a strong portfolio of products centered around innovation, performance, convenience, and sustainability, produced under brands including: LifeMade®, Lifoam™, Diamond®, Freez Pak™, Envirocooler™ and Propak™. With a mission to create superior products that push industries forward, LifeMade® strives to provide a 'Life. Made Better™. For more information, visit Lifemadeproducts.com.

About Jadex Inc.

Jadex Inc. is a US-based manufacturing and material science company utilizing innovation and technology to develop sustainable products that serve the medical, industrial and consumer markets. The range of products includes custom-designed plastic components, engineered nylon resins and monofilaments, zinc products, and temperature-controlled products that solve both medical and consumer challenges. Jadex operates out of 19 facilities across the US, UK and Puerto Rico and has approximately 1,800 employees. For more information, visit Jadexinc.com.

About Dynamic Energy

Founded in 2007, Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC is a PA-based commercial and community solar development platform with a deep expertise in EPC, energy storage, EV charging and O&M services. With a core lineage focused on delivering turnkey solutions to commercial and industrial customers on the eastern seaboard, Dynamic Energy has constructed 230 discrete distributed generation solar installations, totaling more than 150 MWs and $300 million of asset value. Its development arm has successfully developed more than 500 MWs of community and utility-scale solar projects, spanning 11 states in the eastern, midwestern and southern United States. For more information, visit www.dynamicenergy.com

