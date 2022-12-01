JadeYoga Announces Collaboration with the Grateful Dead

Nature's Best Yoga Mat with Dancing Yogi Bears – the perfect gift for the Deadhead in your life

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JadeYoga, a division of Jade Industries, Inc, announced today its collaboration with the Grateful Dead. Jade's Grateful Dead collection will include its most popular Harmony™ mats, cork yoga blocks and cotton yoga straps featuring the iconic Grateful Dead dancing bears in yoga poses.

JadeYoga founder Dean Jerrehian said: "When I first saw the Grateful Dead in Glens Falls, NY over 40 years ago, I never would have thought I would someday have a chance to work with the band or just how fitting it would be. With the Grateful Dead's history of environmental activism and support, the Dead is a perfect match for Jade's mission of creating the best quality, most eco-friendly yoga products and giving back to the earth with each product sold."

The Grateful Dead Collection will launch with:

Jade's natural rubber Grateful Dead Harmony™ mat, considered by yogis all over the world as the best yoga mat on the market, with Grateful Dead dancing bears embroidered in Tree, Downward Dog, Warrior, Crow and Dancer yoga poses. Not only is the Harmony™ mat made sustainably with natural rubber, giving it unsurpassed grip and comfort, Jade plants a tree with every mat sold – with over Two Million Trees planted so far.

Jade's natural Grateful Dead Cork Yoga Block is laser engraved with the Grateful Dead dancing bears in these same poses. Jade's cork yoga block is made sustainably with pre-consumer recycled cork from the bark of cork trees and Jade preserves 2,000 square feet of rain forest with every block sold.

Jade's heavy duty cotton yoga straps are also embroidered with the Grateful Dead "Yogi Bears." Jade offsets 25 pounds of carbon emissions with each strap sold.

Unique to this collection are Jade's Yogi Bear carvings. Each of these Yogi Bears has been hand carved from by an artist in Kenya from discarded flip flops picked off the beaches in Kenya. Jerrehian said: "These might be my favorites. Not only are these Yogi Bears incredibly fun, they support marine conservation and create employment opportunities in high impact areas – protecting the oceans and supporting these incredible artists."

For more information, visit: https://jadeyoga.com/collections/grateful-dead-x-jadeyoga

ABOUT JADEYOGA

JadeYoga makes the best performing, most eco-friendly yoga products and gives back to the earth with every product sold. Through its partnerships with non-profits around the world and the help of its customers, Jade has planted over Two Million Trees.

ABOUT THE GRATEFUL DEAD

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 53rd top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

