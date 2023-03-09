JadeYoga Announces Collaboration with the Seattle Mariners

Spring Training for the Mariners includes a Healthy Dose of Yoga

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JadeYoga, a division of Jade Industries, Inc, announced today its collaboration with the Seattle Mariners baseball club and Pro Positive Yoga. Jade has provided its Harmony™ mats, cork yoga blocks and cotton yoga straps to the Mariners for Spring Training to help them get ready for the 2023 season – with the help of the team from Pro Positive Yoga.

Mariners in Tree Pose Savasana to wrap us session

JadeYoga founder Dean Jerrehian said: "We have athletes from gold medal divers, ice skaters and swimmers practicing yoga on Jade mats for years, but as a lifelong baseball fan, I am thrilled to see how professional baseball players are embracing yoga as a way to improve their performance too."

According to Matthew Repplinger, founder of and visionary behind Pro Positive Yoga: "Yoga and baseball go together so well as it's such a mental game, and being present is all important. Through the practice (of yoga) I hope to further instill the importance of being present, in their breath, the moment and each game."

In addition to Jade's most popular Harmony mat, the Mariners are also using Jade's cork yoga blocks and cotton yoga straps. Jade mats are made sustainably with natural rubber, giving it unsurpassed grip and comfort and Jade plants a tree with every mat sold – with over Two Million Trees planted so far. Jade's natural Cork Yoga Block Is made sustainably with pre-consumer recycled cork from the bark of cork trees and Jade preserves 2,000 square feet of rain forest with every block sold. In addition, Jade offsets 25 pounds of carbon emissions with each heavy duty cotton yoga strap sold.

For more information or photographs, visit: www.jadeyoga.com or email [email protected].

ABOUT JADEYOGA

JadeYoga makes the best performing, most eco-friendly yoga products and gives back to the earth with every product sold. Through its partnerships with non-profits around the world and the help of its customers, Jade has planted over Two Million Trees.

ABOUT PRO POSITIVE YOGA

Pro Positive Yoga provides professional and amateur sports teams, and organizations with leading yoga instructors and mindfulness coaches both at home and on the road. We bring yoga and mindfulness directly to teams and organizations, and teach where they work, play, practice and train.

