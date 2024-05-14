Jaeger Elected to MDU Resources Board of Directors

BISMARCK, N.D., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today at the company's annual meeting of stockholders elected Douglas W. Jaeger as a new independent director to the company's board of directors.

Jaeger, 57, has more than 27 years of experience in both the electric utility and the construction services industries. Jaeger has been president and CEO of Ulteig, Inc., an employee-owned engineering services firm, since 2015. He previously held senior leadership positions with construction services firm Adolfson & Peterson, Inc. and investor-owned utilities Xcel Energy Inc. and Exelon Corp., among others.

"Doug's background is well matched to MDU Resources' regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses," said board Chair Dennis W. Johnson. "His construction-related leadership experience and knowledge of the utility transmission and generation business will complement our board's expertise, and we look forward to the insights he will provide."

Jaeger also serves on the boards of Ulteig, Amsoil Inc. and Computype Inc., as well as the non-profit Great Plains Institute.

"I have great respect for MDU Resources' rich history and the impact it has made in its communities, as well as the broader utility and construction services industries, over the past 100 years," Jaeger said. "I am excited to be joining the MDU Resources board and look forward to working with the leadership team to further drive the business forward."

Jaeger holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas and a bachelor's degree in business administration from St. John's University. He resides in Anoka, Minnesota.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. Founded in 1924, the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary; learn more at www.mdu.com/100th-anniversary. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

