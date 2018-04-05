Jaffe Attorneys Elected to NEXTGen Detroit Board of Directors

Joshua Borson , associate and a member of the firm's Corporate Practice Group, was elected as a first time board member;

, associate and a member of the firm's Corporate Practice Group, was elected as a first time board member; Brian Brodsky , associate and a member of the firm's Corporate and Privacy and Data Security Practice Groups, was re-elected to the board for the fourth year; and

, associate and a member of the firm's Corporate and Privacy and Data Security Practice Groups, was re-elected to the board for the fourth year; and Jonathan Schwartz , partner and member of the firm's Litigation Practice Group, was elected to the executive board after serving three years on the general board.

NEXTGen Detroit is on a mission to be the hub of a vibrant and dynamic Jewish community for young adults in Metro Detroit. By serving as a connector for all things young and Jewish, NEXTGen Detroit helps native Detroiters and newcomers find meaning and build relationships in all facets of life, from professional and religious to cultural and communal. For more information, visit: http://jewishdetroit.org/programs/about-2/.

About Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, P.C.

Michigan-based Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, P.C. is a full-service business law firm representing and advising entrepreneurs and businesses nationwide. Focused on results, invested in relationships and driven by opportunity, Jaffe has 110 attorneys at its Detroit, Southfield, Mich., Ann Arbor, Mich. and Naples, Fla. offices.

The firm's practice areas include appellate, aviation, corporate, criminal, privacy, data breach & data security, e-commerce, electronic banking, emerging and growth business, employee benefits, environmental, estate planning, family law, financial services, franchise law, immigration, impact investing/social enterprise, insolvency and reorganization, insurance, intellectual property, information technology, litigation, labor, mergers and acquisitions, mortgage banking, property tax appeals, public finance, real estate, securities and tax law. For more information, visit www.jaffelaw.com.

