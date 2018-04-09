Jaffe's Judith Greenstone Miller to Moderate Creditors' Rights Real Estate Financing Program at ABA Business Law Meeting

Presenters for the program include: the Honorable Michael G. Williamson, Chief Judge, United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida; Matthew Boley, partner, Cohne Kinghorn, P.C.; Heather Lee, partner, Burr & Forman LLP; and Jeffrey Levin, partner, LeClairRyan.

The program will explore real estate financing, with particular attention to the current ways in which a lender may take a security interest in and perfect such interest in rents generated from the real property. It will also cover how a lender effectuates its rights in the rents when the borrower defaults, and the impact and effect of the commencement of a bankruptcy case by a borrower on the lender's rights and remedies. Finally, it will examine the "new" Uniform Assignment of Rents Statute, first proposed in 2005, and recently enacted in six states, and analyze the impact and effect that adoption of this statute would have on enforcement of assignments of rents.

Greenstone Miller is a member of Jaffe's Bankruptcy and Insolvency, and Privacy and Datasecurity Practice Groups, specializing in creditors' rights and commercial litigation. Her practice involves representing debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, creditors' committees and trustees in bankruptcy proceedings, primarily involving Chapter 11 reorganizations. She also represents parties in litigation in complex commercial disputes. She has testified numerous times on pending bankruptcy legislation before the National Bankruptcy Review Commission and the Judiciary Committees of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. She is also a prolific writer and lectures nationally on bankruptcy, ethics and creditors' rights issues.

