Jaffe's Kellert Discusses Mergers & Acquisitions Due Diligence at MICPA Conference

The panel also includes Jerry Dentinger, partner, and Steve McCullough, tax partner, Transaction Advisory Services, BDO USA, LLP. According to MICPA, the panel will discuss why failing to give due diligence its due has never carried a higher price as headlines have been filled and new guidance has been established to recognize current developments, such as unfunded pension liabilities in a client acquisition.

Kellert is the co-chair of the firm's Corporate Practice Group and represents a wide range of clients in the areas of M&A, corporate finance, complex business transactions, securities and general corporate matters.

About Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, P.C.

Michigan-based Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, P.C. is a full-service business law firm representing and advising entrepreneurs and businesses nationwide. Focused on results, invested in relationships and driven by opportunity, Jaffe has 110 attorneys at its Detroit, Southfield, Mich., Ann Arbor, Mich. and Naples, Fla. offices.

The firm's practice areas include appellate, aviation, corporate, criminal, privacy, data breach & data security, e-commerce, electronic banking, emerging and growth business, employee benefits, environmental, estate planning, family law, financial services, franchise law, immigration, impact investing/social enterprise, insolvency and reorganization, insurance, intellectual property, information technology, litigation, labor, mergers and acquisitions, mortgage banking, property tax appeals, public finance, real estate, securities and tax law. For more information, visit www.jaffelaw.com.

