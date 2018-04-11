Jaffe's Szura Discusses Real Estate Challenges at ACG Detroit Panel

The panel also includes: moderator Dan Duggan, vice president, Bernard Financial Group; Patrich Jett, senior vice president, Colliers International; Matthew Mason, managing director, Conway MacKenzie; and Beth Sexton, national due diligence manager, PM Environmental.

According to ACG Detroit, the panel highlights best practices for evaluating real estate involved in M&A transactions. Some of the topics to be covered include: environmental liabilities; cost optimization strategies; structuring of debt; disposition and sale of assets; sale/leaseback options; and overall ownership structures. Speakers will address some of the challenges they have seen during their careers in the real estate space and will also discuss ways to avoid such challenges.

Szura is deputy leader of Jaffe's Real Estate Practice Group, where she has an active practice representing owners, developers and investors in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions, leasing and financing.

