Jaffe's Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18

From 11 to 11:50 a.m., Targan will participate on the panel, "Mechanics of the PayFac Market," part of the payment facilitator track. The panel will address PayFacs and key factors tied to risk management and requirements to ensure Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance, as well as technical security for use and utilization of payment card data. The entire panel consists of moderator Kevin Harris, chief finance & operations officer, RunSignUp, Inc.; Troy Leach, chief technology officer, PCI Security Standards Council; and Di Thomson, director, anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, First Data.

Targan's presentation, "Compliance Concerns for Cutting Edge Fintechs, ISVs and ISOs," part of the ETA Law School track sponsored by Jaffe, will take place from 3:45 to 4:15 p.m. She will cover card brand qualification and requirements of payment facilitators and marketplaces, the current landscape of processing for cannabis merchants and money transmitter licensing requirements.

Targan is chairperson of Jaffe's Electronic Payments Group, specializing in payment systems law. She counsels financial institutions and merchant-acquiring, fintech, mobile payments, electronic fund transfer, stored value card and money transmitter, businesses on contractual and compliance matters.

TRANSACT 18 is held by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), the world's largest payments industry trade group. Focused solely on the business of payments technology, the event brings the industry together to learn about groundbreaking technology, security trends and policy affecting the industry. For more information, visit http://www.electran.org/events/etatransact18/.

About Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, P.C.

Michigan-based Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, P.C. is a full-service business law firm representing and advising entrepreneurs and businesses nationwide. Focused on results, invested in relationships and driven by opportunity, Jaffe has 110 attorneys at its Detroit, Southfield, Mich., Ann Arbor, Mich. and Naples, Fla. offices.

The firm's practice areas include appellate, aviation, corporate, criminal, privacy, data breach & data security, e-commerce, electronic banking, emerging and growth business, employee benefits, environmental, estate planning, family law, financial services, franchise law, immigration, impact investing/social enterprise, insolvency and reorganization, insurance, intellectual property, information technology, litigation, labor, mergers and acquisitions, mortgage banking, property tax appeals, public finance, real estate, securities and tax law. For more information, visit www.jaffelaw.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jaffes-targan-to-present-on-legal-aspects-of-electronic-payments-at-transact-18-300630291.html

SOURCE Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.jaffelaw.com

