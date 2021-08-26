JAFRA Launches New Unisex Fragrance

Nuud, a modern fragrance for all of us, reminds us that our similarities are deep; stripped of social constructs, we are the same. The fragrance celebrates individuality while overcoming differences. Blending lightness with warmth, the fragrance mood is relaxed and inclusive. Express your authentic self with notes of sheer bergamot, dark vanilla bean and velvety woods. Nuud by JAFRA is fully recyclable and packaged in a carton made from 95% recycled paper.

JAFRA, global experts in elevated fragrance for 60 years, unveils Nuud by JAFRA- the fragrance for him, her and they.

"Fragrance is more than something you wear on your skin, it's part of your sense of style," says JAFRA's Director of Worldwide Marketing for Fragrance, Elsa Delgado. "Designed for all genders, Nuud by JAFRA combines elements of both masculine and feminine fragrances. When you apply it to your skin, it responds to your unique body chemistry to create a customized signature. It becomes an extension of the wearer—a truly unique fragrance for all."

Why unisex?

"This genderless type of fragrance is something that people are craving and (we're targeting) a generation that doesn't really care about labels," explains Pascale Gaurin. "They don't really want something that's masculine or feminine, they just want something that they feel good about. For a very long time, fragrance didn't have a gender. Fragrance has a story, and a story doesn't have a gender. This is a story of unity that I think people will embrace."

FRAGRANCE FAMILY: oriental woody and made with naturally derived ingredients

ABOUT JAFRA:

JAFRA Cosmetics International is one of the world's leading manufacturers of beauty products, offering a complete range of skin care, fragrance, makeup and bath and body lines. Founded in Malibu, California in 1956 by Jan and Frank Day, JAFRA creates beauty products and business opportunities that cater to women, allowing them to explore, discover, reinvent and reveal their true selves and their potential. Boasting over 600,000 Independent Consultants worldwide and annual revenues approaching half a billion U.S. dollars, JAFRA sells its product portfolio globally in 16 countries within North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

