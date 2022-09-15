Jag Jeans Launches New Innovative Forever Stretch Jeans

A technologically innovative jean that brings flexibility and advanced stretch fabric to Jag Jean's favorite fits

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jag Jeans, the brand known for producing quality, great-fitting denim, is proud to announce the release of the all-new Forever Stretch denim jeans available online and in-store now.

Made from JAG's most innovative denim yet, Forever Stretch jeans, adapt to a woman's every curve (and not the other way around). Designed with more than 90% stretchability, these jeans give a perfect fit 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, flexing to the body changes that women naturally experience, while always keeping their shape. Like magic, Forever Stretch jeans will size up or down with the wearer, shaping and molding to her curves with every wear. Forever Stretch jeans use simple XS to 3x sizing taking the guesswork out of finding the right size. Forever Stretch jeans are available with JAG's classic pull-on waistband and also a standard 5-pocket button and fly design.

"JAG Forever Stretch jeans have incredible power stretch technology that give you the freedom of movement all day long," says Julie Besso, Design Director for JAG. "Our customers do not need to sacrifice look for comfort with Forever Stretch jeans. These jeans have the look of authentic vintage denim, but the stretch of your favorite legging."

Forever Stretch jeans are available in several washes from dark to black and are available in 6 sizes to fit dress sizes 0 through 30.

XS = 0-2

S = 4-6

M = 8-10

L = 12-14

XL = 16-18

1x = 14-16-18

2x = 20-22-24

3x = 26-28-30

ABOUT JAG JEANS

Founded in the 1960s, JAG® disrupted the denim industry by creating jeans for women who didn't think they could, or would, ever wear them. At the time, jeans were high waisted and made from rigid denim, built for fashion but not comfort. JAG® revolutionized the market by introducing a comfortable, drapey 10 oz. pant made from denim that forever changed the way women thought about jeans. Finally, they didn't have to sacrifice comfort for style! That founding philosophy has guided JAG® ever since and will always remain a pillar of the brand In the '90s, JAG® joined the Western Glove Works family, who continued its legacy by creating a collection of comfortable jeans for women to look and feel good in. This filled a major niche in the marketplace, giving women choices when it came to style, comfort and fit. In spring of 2011, the signature pull-on jean was born, an innovation in the industry complete with a stomach-smoothing waistband and four-way stretch fabric for a flattering fit. With a cult following behind us, JAG® continued innovating and launched the revolutionary Best Kept Secret technology in fall of 2018. With an unbelievably smoothing, holds-you-in design that also perfectly flatters and lifts your bum, it's no secret why it quickly became a fan favorite. Finally, there was a denim brand designed specifically to meet the needs of women everywhere. Over the years, other brands have attempted to replicate the same look, feel and authenticity that JAG® is known for. However, we have and always will remain the original when it comes to offering comfortable, flattering denim for women everywhere. And it's all thanks to our confident and empowering team, the JAG® Village.

