JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Appoints Ronald J. Del Mauro to Board of Managers

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, the Tri-State Area's leading provider of outpatient orthopedic physical and occupational therapy services, announced the appointment of Ronald J. Del Mauro, former president and chief executive officer of Barnabas Health, to its board of managers effective today.

"Ron is an innate leader who has pioneered community-based healthcare and improved the lives of millions," said John Gallucci Jr., CEO, JAG-ONE Physical Therapy. "Ron's philosophy of patient satisfaction provided the strong foundation for the growth of Barnabas Health, bringing to the JAG-ONE board a wealth of knowledge in a very complex market. We are pleased to welcome Ron to our board and look forward to his fresh insights as we continue to transform our business at an accelerated pace."

Ronald J. Del Mauro, former president and chief executive officer of Barnabas Health, has been a driving force in improving health care throughout the region. Mr. Del Mauro has always been considered a visionary and an educated risk taker who understands health care and the business of health care from the perspective of all constituencies. Under Del Mauro's leadership, Barnabas Health has grown to be the largest health care system in New Jersey, now known as RWJBarnabas, with eleven hospitals, four children's hospitals, and twenty one specialty centers.

"I am proud to join the JAG-ONE team at such an exciting and pivotal point in time," says Del Mauro. "With the evolution of health care and rise in technology, the field of physical therapy is growing rapidly, giving us the great opportunity to positively impact population health. The JAG-ONE mission of outcome-based rehabilitation aligns with my passion for patient satisfaction and I look forward to much success with JAG-ONE Physical Therapy."

About JAG-ONE Physical Therapy

JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is a comprehensive physical and occupational therapy company with 42 locations throughout Brooklyn, Staten Island, Manhattan, Queens, Westchester and New Jersey. The Company's multi-specialty staff has been serving the Tri-State area for over 20 years and have developed a unique, care-first model of rehabilitation delivering high quality clinical outcomes for its patients.

