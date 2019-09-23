Jagannathan Neurosurgery to be Neurosurgical Team Physician for National Championship LSSU Hockey Team

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Board certified Neurosurgeon Dr. Jay Jagannathan will be the team neurosurgeon consultant for the 3-time National Champion, Lake Superior State University Laker's Hockey team starting in 2019. "We are delighted to work with LSSU," said Dr. Jagannathan, adding, "we hope to use this opportunity to enhance awareness of issues such as head injury and concussion throughout the Upper peninsula." Dr. Jagannathan has previously been a contributor to articles on sports-related injuries and concussions in the Traverse City Eagle and the Sault Daily News on this subject. LSSU Athletic Director Dr. David Paitson says they are "thrilled to have Dr. Jagannathan on the LSSU Laker medical team to serve as a consultant."

Dr. Jagannathan, a board-certified neurosurgeon who has offices in Metro Detroit, West Branch and Sault Ste. Marie, is a leader in minimally invasive spine and brain surgery. His practice, Jagannathan Neurosurgery, has five practitioners who provide regional services in Neurology, Neurosurgery and Pain Management. LSSU Hockey has been a 4-time participant in the NCAA Frozen Four and 3-time NCAA National Champion. Numerous players have played in the National Hockey League and 2 are in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Dr. Jagannathan has previously been named a "Top Doc" by Hour Detroit Magazine and a "Spine Surgeon to Know" by Becker's Spine. He has also been featured on CBS Radio's Health segment and on Fox-2 Detroit News. He is a Fellow of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

For more information on Jagannathan Neurosurgery, please visit http://mi-neurosurgery.com. For press inquiries, please contact Mary Dunn at med@dunncounsel.com.

SOURCE Jagannathan Neurosurgery

Related Links

http://mi-neurosurgery.com

