Jägermeister and Santa Cruz Present 1990s Re-issue Skateboard

Deck and T-shirts to be launched in a strictly limited drop on June 20, 2024

WOLFENBÜTTEL, Germany, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with the iconic US label Santa Cruz, Jägermeister is dropping a strictly limited three-piece skateboard and fashion capsule collection. At the heart of the collaboration is the re-issue of a cult deck: Jeff Kendall, skateboarding legend and current CEO/CMO of NHS, Inc. the home of Santa Cruz Skateboards, designed it out of love for Jägermeister back in the 1990s. The "Kendall Deck" graphic became one of Santa Cruz's most successful designs of the era, featuring brand elements from the two heritage-rich companies.

Jägermeister and Santa Cruz Revive the Rebellious Spirit of the 1990s. Post this Caption: From left: Sven Schindler, Head of Global Brand & Digital Marketing at Mast-Jägermeister SE and Jeff Kendall, CEO at Santa Cruz Skateboards, show the new edition (left) and the original Jeff board from the 1990s (right). Jägermeister x Santa Cruz capsule collection.

30 years later, that skateboard is experiencing a revival: the Santa Cruz x Jägermeister reissue capsule collection features the Jeff board in a retro-design plus matching T-shirts in black and olive green. The limited pieces are available starting from June 20, 2024 in at Santa Cruz Skateboards website and selected retailers.

"Freedom, authenticity, tradition – and a dash of rebellion. Those are the values that unite our brands and skateboarding", says Jeff Kendall, CEO Santa Cruz Skateboards.

"With Jeff Kendall, we have the consummate skating professional at our side. He's a long-time fan of the Jägermeister brand and the board he designed on a whim over 30 years ago is something we can now revive and reissue together", explains Sven Schindler, Head of Global Brand & Digital Marketing at Mast-Jägermeister SE.

International pro skaters join the campaign

Three top-class Santa Cruz riders were selected to promote the "Jägermeister x Santa Cruz capsule collection" in the campaign spot "The Hunt"; Aldana Bertran (Barcelona), Blake Johnson (Los Angeles/Barcelona) and Justin Sommer (Berlin) embark on a search for the best skate spot. The setting is the small German town of Wolfenbüttel, the home of Jägermeister. The trio cruise past forests, meadows, and half-timbered houses until they find their perfect spot: the very place where Jägermeister originated – the barrel warehouse of the legendary herbal liqueur. Anyone in the know will also be able to see Jeff's cameo appearance in the spot.

The "Jägermeister x Santa Cruz capsule collection" invites fashion and skateboarding enthusiasts to experience a piece of 1990s skateboarding history and get inspired by the spirit of freedom and rebellion.

About Jägermeister

Today's famous premium herbal liqueur was launched 80 years ago by Curt Mast. The recipe of 56 herbs, blossoms and roots has remained unchanged to this day. Traditionally, Jägermeister is produced exclusively in the small town of Wolfenbüttel in northern Germany. Bottling takes place at plants in Wolfenbüttel-Linden and Kamenz in Saxony. From here, the herbal liqueur in the distinctive bottle is exported to more than 150 countries worldwide. The family-owned company employs around 1,000 people worldwide.

Since 2020, the brand portfolio now also includes Teremana, the tequila brand founded by Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Dwayne Johnson, and GIN SUL, which is produced in Hamburg-Altona.

About Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Skateboards, based in Santa Cruz, California, was founded in 1973 by then-owners Richard Novak, Doug Haut and Jay Shuirman, who also founded NHS, Inc. Santa Cruz Skateboards has long been revered as one of the premier skateboard companies that have also demonstrated their continuity and resilience over the years. The company has been a driver and innovator in the skateboard and skateboarding space. NHS celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023.

