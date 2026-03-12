JÄGERMEISTER® ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP ACROSS FOUR COLLEGE ATHLETIC PROGRAMS

The Universities of Michigan, Florida, LSU, and Oregon Partner with Jägermeister for 2026-2027

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jägermeister, the iconic ice cold shot brand, today announced a collegiate sports partnership supporting four powerhouse athletics programs – Michigan, Florida, LSU, and Oregon.

Under individual agreements with each institution, Jägermeister will serve as a proud spirits partner, delivering branded experiences, digital activations, sweepstakes, hospitality support, and national alumni engagement programs tailored to fans of legal drinking age.

The multi-school collaboration reflects Jägermeister's strategic commitment to connecting with culturally influential communities and energizing college sports fandom in a responsible, 21+-focused manner.

"These universities represent excellence, legacy, and some of the most passionate fan communities in collegiate athletics. Partnering with these powerhouse programs gives us an incredible stage to show up for fans in an authentic, responsible, and unforgettable way," said Cindy Wang, CMO Jägermeister US. "Jägermeister has always been about celebrating the moment with friends, and we're excited to build meaningful experiences that truly connect with 21+ fans on game days and beyond."

All activations and campaigns are designed and executed to target audiences 21+ and comply with all university and state guidelines.

About Jägermeister:

Introduced 90 years ago, Jägermeister, German for "Master Hunter," is one of the world's most successful liqueurs and available in over 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister's base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then "breathes" for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister's legendary taste profile. Jägermeister® Liqueur is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

