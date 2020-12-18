Jägermeister Announces Partnership with NIVA, Donating $1M to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund

"The global pandemic has left the nightlife industry feeling paralyzed, and we're committed to helping our partners find their footing during these difficult times. Through both our partnership with NIVA and our Save the Night initiative, we're looking forward to offering independent live music venues and the surrounding communities the support they need to push forward & continue creating the art we love." - Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer at Mast - Jägermeister US

Stephen Sternschein, Board Treasurer of NIVA added, "Jägermeister's generous donation will be a lifeline for venues at the greatest risk of going under due to the pandemic. While we wait for Congress to pass the Save Our Stages Act, it's more important than ever to provide relief through the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund. We're incredibly grateful for this contribution and know it will make all the difference for the independent venues which receive this much-needed help."

Donations from music fans, artists, and corporations to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund will provide critical short-term assistance for independent venues and promoters throughout the U.S., allowing these small businesses to hold on as all of NIVA's 3,000 members anxiously await the passage of the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act in Congress. As more time passes without the emergency relief, venues continue to disappear. Already, hundreds of venues have shuttered permanently since COVID-19 forced the industry to a standstill in March. The NIVA Emergency Relief Fund, administered by The Giving Back Fund (a 501(c)3), directly supports the preservation of the independent live entertainment ecosystem that presents music, comedy, and the performing arts, helping these critical spaces survive through the Coronavirus pandemic. Individuals, foundations, businesses, and organizations that are interested in contributing to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund should visit nivassoc.org/erf.

About NIVA

Formed at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), now represents more than 3,000 members in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. These independent venues and promoters were the first to close and will be the last to fully reopen. NIVA's mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live venues, promoters and festivals throughout the United States. To learn more about NIVA's quest to gain federal funding for independent venues, visit https://www.nivassoc.org/take-action. The National Independent Venue Foundation has been created to focus on separate, supplemental initiatives, such as the Emergency Relief Fund.

About Jägermeister

Introduced 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for "Master Hunter," is the #1 selling imported liqueur in the United States. Ranked 8th by Impact International's definitive Top 100 Premium Spirit Brands, this herbal spirit is one of the most successful premium brands worldwide and available in 129 countries around the world. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister's base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then "breathes" for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister's legendary taste profile. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY

