JÄGERMEISTER® ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH WISCONSIN ATHLETICS

Jägermeister Is Now a Proud Ice Cold Partner of Wisconsin's Athletic Programs

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jägermeister today announced a new partnership with Wisconsin Athletics, becoming a "Proud Ice Cold Partner" ahead of the Fall 2026 athletic season. The partnership connects the iconic global spirits brand with one of the nation's most passionate fan bases and alumni communities.

Home to some of the most celebrated game-day traditions in college sports, Wisconsin Athletics offers Jägermeister the opportunity to engage Badgers fans through premium tailgating experiences and at official alumni watch party locations across the country.

"Like Jägermeister, the University of Wisconsin-Madison's athletic program is known for its rich traditions and dedicated fan base," said Heather Leo-Sorkin, Brand Director, Jägermeister US. "Whether fans are gathering at Camp Randall Stadium or celebrating at official Badgers watch party bars nationwide, this partnership allows us to create memorable experiences that bring people together over ice cold shots and a shared love of Wisconsin Athletics."

The partnership includes on-site brand experiences at select Wisconsin athletic events, along with integrated social and digital sweepstakes designed to engage Badger fans across platforms. Together, these initiatives strengthen Jägermeister's connection to the Wisconsin community and celebrate the passion of Badger fans year-round.

"We are excited to partner with Jägermeister this upcoming sports season," said Scott Silvestri, Vice President and General Manager, Badger Sports Properties (Learfield). "Jägermeister's commitment to creating meaningful experiences for our 21+ fans to celebrate and come together makes them a natural fit."

All activations and campaigns will be responsibly executed and targeted exclusively to legal drinking age audiences.

About The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics at The University of Wisconsin-Madison:

The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Wisconsin–Madison provides student-athletes opportunities to excel, and thereby advance their athletic, academic, and social development. Through its commitment to education, broad-based opportunity, and competitive excellence across its 23 Division 1 sport programs, UW Athletics is elevating the lives of our student-athletes, each other and people in the university community. For further information, visit: https://uwbadgers.com.

About Jägermeister ® :

Introduced 90 years ago, Jägermeister, German for "Master Hunter," is one of the world's most successful liqueurs and available in over 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister's base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then "breathes" for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister's legendary taste profile. Jägermeister® Liqueur is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, X, and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

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Evan Morrison

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SOURCE Jägermeister