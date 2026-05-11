INTRODUCING NEW JÄGERMEISTER® ORANGE, AN UNEXPECTED CITRUS TWIST ON A BOLD ICON

Available for a limited time, Jägermeister Orange is here to invite playfulness to all occasions

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great moments aren't defined by the hour, and neither is Jägermeister. Today, the iconic brand unveils Jägermeister Orange, a vibrant new expression inspired by the warmth and energy of sun-drenched days with golden hour stretching just a little longer, music in the air, and friends gathered with nowhere else they'd rather be.

Jägermeister Orange bottle and shot glasses

Crafted for a new era of socializing, Jägermeister Orange delivers a bright, citrus-forward twist on the original. It's made to be shared, always enjoyed ice cold, and built for the kind of spontaneous moments that turn into lasting memories.

"Jägermeister has always been about bringing people together," said Cindy Wang Simms, CMO, Jägermeister US. "With Jägermeister Orange, we're introducing a new flavor experience that captures that same spirit of connection and energy, now with a fresh citrus profile. Its' taste embodies the freedom and spontaneity of summer, whenever you want it."

The liquid stays true to the brand's heritage while introducing a more radiant, citrus-driven profile. Crafted in Germany using the same meticulous maceration process and attention to detail as the original. Jägermeister Orange owes its distinctive profile to the refinement with oils extracted from orange and mandarin peels. In fact, each bottle includes the oils of three Sicilian oranges delivering vibrant freshness and a modern taste experience at 33% ABV.

The launch will be supported by a dynamic, multi-channel campaign spanning experiential activations, partnerships, digital storytelling, and influencer collaborations.

Like the original, Jägermeister Orange is best enjoyed ice cold as a shot poured straight from the freezer. Whether served as an ice cold shot or mixed with lemon lime soda over ice and garnished with an orange slice, the new expression is designed to bring people together and add a sense of play to any moment, wherever it unfolds.

Jägermeister Orange is now available in retailers across the US, with a suggested retail price of $22.99.

For more information about Jägermeister Orange, visit https://us.jagermeister.com/.

About Jägermeister:

Introduced 90 years ago, Jägermeister, German for "Master Hunter," is one of the world's most successful liqueurs and available in over 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister's base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then "breathes" for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister's legendary taste profile. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Press Contact:

Curich Weiss Amplify

Evan Morrison

Senior Account Executive

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SOURCE Jägermeister