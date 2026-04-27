JÄGERMEISTER® LAUNCHES THE DIVISION OF JÄGERMEISTER® DEDICATED TO ICE COLD SHOTS

A bold new campaign cements ice cold shots as the ultimate shared ritual

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jägermeister today announces the launch of The Division of Jägermeister Dedicated to Ice Cold Shots (D.I.C.S.), a distinctly playful take on corporate structure that celebrates one undeniable truth: Jägermeister is best served ice cold.

The Division of Jägermeister Dedicated to Ice Cold Shots

Designed to solidify the brand's signature serve, D.I.C.S. rallies a growing community of fans who know that when Jägermeister hits 0°F, something special happens. It's smoother, more balanced, and made to be shared. The campaign brings that experience to life through a bold, tongue-in-cheek "corporate" world - shot entirely inside Jägermeister's actual U.S. office and featuring real employees - where the brand's dedication to delivering ice cold shots is taken to the next level.

Structured like a true organization, this totally serious division of Jägermeister is made up of distinct teams, each reinforcing the brand's commitment to the perfect ice cold experience. Research & Development prioritizes the advancement of the ritual of the perfect ice cold shot. Thermal Compliance ensures every pour meets the brand's exact temperature standards. The Doing Good branch fosters responsible enjoyment and positive community impact, while the Sports and Other Fun Stuff department focuses on bringing people together through culture, moments, and shared experiences.

"At its core, Jägermeister is about bringing people together. Whether it's the first round of the night, a spontaneous cheers, or a moment worth celebrating, ice cold shots become a shared ritual," said Cindy Wang Simms, CMO at Mast Jägermeister US. "Through this campaign we're showing our devotion to all things ice cold in a way that builds community around the ritual and creates more opportunities for people to connect, celebrate, and enjoy Jägermeister the way it was meant to be experienced."

D.I.C.S. will be brought to life through on-premise activations, influencer partnerships, paid and social-first content, and cultural moments.

The campaign invites consumers to become part of this growing community dedicated to doing things the right way. Visit the campaign website to learn more, create a custom icon showcasing a personalized D.I.C.S. title, and that's just the tip of the ice berg. A limited number of exclusive new member welcome kits will also be released to the first 1,000 who sign up.

Blending humor, lifestyle, and a bold creative lens, D.I.C.S. embraces Jägermeister's unapologetic spirit while reinforcing what consumers have known all along: the best moments start ice cold and are meant to be shared.

For more information visit the campaign website and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jägermeister:

Introduced 90 years ago, Jägermeister, German for "Master Hunter," is one of the world's most successful liqueurs and available in over 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister's base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then "breathes" for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister's legendary taste profile. Jägermeister® liqueur is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Press Contact:

Curich Weiss Amplify

Evan Morrison

Senior Account Executive

[email protected]

SOURCE Jägermeister