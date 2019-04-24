Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Announces The Addition Of Janeen S. Judah To Its Board Of Directors

DENVER, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) ("Jagged Peak" or the "Company") announced today the election of Janeen S. Judah to Jagged Peak's Board of Directors. Ms. Judah's election brings the number of directors to nine.

Ms. Judah has more than 35 years of operational, managerial, and environmental experience in the oil and gas industry and retired from Chevron Corporation ("Chevron") in 2018. Ms. Judah held numerous leadership positions at Chevron, including General Manager of Chevron's Southern Africa business unit, President of Chevron Environmental Management Company and General Manager of Reservoir and Production Engineering for Chevron Energy Technology Company. Ms. Judah served as the President of the Society of Petroleum Engineers ("SPE") from September 2016 to October 2017 while on secondment from Chevron, and as a member of the Board of Directors of SPE from 2003 to 2006 and from 2012 to 2018. Before joining Chevron in 1998, she held various upstream petroleum engineering positions for Texaco, Inc. and Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO).

In 2018, Ms. Judah was recognized by Hart Energy/Oil and Gas Investor Magazine as a Top 25 Influential Women in Energy. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., where she serves on the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees and Crestwood Equity Partners LP, where she serves on the Audit Committee and chairs the Sustainability Committee. She is an NACD Governance Fellow and completed the NACD/Carnegie Mellon certificate in Cybersecurity Oversight. Ms. Judah holds Bachelor and Masters of Science degrees in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University, a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Houston Law Center. She is a Registered Professional Engineer in Texas and a member of the Texas bar.

"We are excited to welcome Janeen Judah to the Jagged Peak board of directors," said Charles D. Davidson, Chairman of the Board. "She's an established leader whose diverse technical, operational, and managerial expertise will greatly contribute to Jagged Peak's continued success. Her insights and industry experience will be invaluable as the Company builds upon its premier land position in the Delaware Basin located within the greater Permian Basin."

