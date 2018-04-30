Jagged Peak Energy Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for May 11, 2018

Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

16:30 ET

DENVER, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) (the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2018 financial and operating results on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).  The Company plans to announce first quarter 2018 results on Thursday, May 10, 2018 after market close. 

The call will be webcast live and accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com.  To join the live, interactive call, please dial 1-855-327-6837 ten minutes before the scheduled start time (international callers dial 1-631-891-4304). 

A telephone replay will be available through Friday, June 1, 2018 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (1-412-317-6671 international) with the passcode 10004704.  Additionally, a replay will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conference call. 

About Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas.  For more information, visit our website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com.

 

