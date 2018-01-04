Jagged Peak Energy to Participate at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) (the "Company") announced today its Chairman, Chief Executive and President, Joe Jaggers, will participate in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at 1:30 pm EST.
The investor presentation used for this event will be available on the Company's website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com.
About Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas.
