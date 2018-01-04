Jagged Peak Energy to Participate at Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) (the "Company") announced today its Chairman, Chief Executive and President, Joe Jaggers, will participate in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at 1:30 pm EST.

The investor presentation used for this event will be available on the Company's website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com.