Jagged Peak Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences

The investor presentation used for these events will be available on the Company's website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com.

About Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas.

