Jagged Peak Energy to Participate at Investor Conferences

DENVER, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) (the "Company") announced today its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bob Howard, and other members of management will participate in investor meetings at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference in New York, New York on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 and at the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
The investor presentation used for these events will be available on the Company's website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com.
About Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas.
