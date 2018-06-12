Jagged Peak Energy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

DENVER, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) (the "Company") announced today its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Kleckner, will present at the JP Morgan 2018 Energy Conference in New York, New York, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time on Monday, June 18, 2018.
The investor presentation used for this event will be available on the Company's website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com, at or before 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday June 18, 2018.
About Jagged Peak Energy Inc.
Jagged Peak Energy Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin of West Texas.
