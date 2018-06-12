Jagged Peak Energy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

DENVER, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG) (the "Company") announced today its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Kleckner, will present at the JP Morgan 2018 Energy Conference in New York, New York, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time on Monday, June 18, 2018.

The investor presentation used for this event will be available on the Company's website at www.jaggedpeakenergy.com, at or before 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday June 18, 2018.