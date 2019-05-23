Jagged Peak Opens FlexNet® Distribution Center to Expedite Client Deliveries in the Northeast

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak, Inc., a subsidiary of Singapore Post Limited, the leading provider of global end-to-end eCommerce solutions, announces the newest addition to the FlexNet® fulfillment network in Avenel, New Jersey. This newest distribution center is approximately 156,000 square feet and will enable clients to fulfill and deliver eCommerce orders faster, at a lower cost in the northeast region.

FlexNet® is an eCommerce fulfillment solution that leverages Jagged Peak's EDGE® technology, logistics infrastructure and 3PL partner network to deliver a distributed fulfillment solution with real-time inventory visibility and intelligent order routing. The flexible, on-demand network can utilize multiple fulfillment locations and source orders from FlexNet® distribution centers, client distribution centers or virtually anywhere inventory exists. FlexNet® uses EDGE's distributed order management (OMS), warehouse management (WMS) and transportation management (TMS) technology to optimize the entire order life cycle.

The food-grade distribution facility was newly constructed in 2018, is open for operations 7 days a week and is supporting both B2C and B2B eCommerce order fulfillment.

"We are excited to add this new distribution center in New Jersey, which allows us to grow with our clients' and facilitate multichannel distribution," said Michael Mercier, CEO of Jagged Peak. "This fulfillment center also supports our growing marketplace management solution, which is part of Amazon's Seller Fulfilled Prime program that requires excellent performance shipping standards of 99% or higher on-time shipments."

About Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak, a subsidiary of Singapore Post Limited, is a leading eCommerce solutions provider with software and services that enhance the scalability and profitability of omni-channel businesses. Its full-featured eCommerce Platform (ECP) and robust Order Management System (OMS) can be deployed alone or coupled with a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Transportation Management System (TMS) to form a shop-to-ship, cloud-based software suite that integrates the entire order life cycle with visibility across business units and distribution channels. Combining this best-in-class technology with Customer Support, Professional Services, FlexNet Fulfilment Network, Merchant of Record, Cross Border and Marketplace Management, Jagged Peak offers a uniquely holistic approach to eCommerce. For more information, visit www.jaggedpeak.com.

About Singapore Post Limited

For over 150 years, Singapore Post (SingPost) as the country's postal service provider has been delivering trusted and reliable services to homes and businesses in Singapore.



Today, SingPost is pioneering and leading in eCommerce logistics as well as providing innovative mail and logistics solutions in Singapore and around the world, with operations in 19 markets.



Building on its trusted communications through domestic and international postal services, SingPost is taking the lead in end-to-end integrated and digital mail solutions. The suite of SingPost eCommerce logistics solutions includes front end web management, warehousing and fulfillment, last mile delivery and international freight forwarding.



Media Contact

SOURCE Jagged Peak, Inc.

Related Links

