Jagged Peak Releases EDGE Cross-Border Portal

TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak, Inc., a subsidiary of Singapore Post Limited, the leading provider of global end-to-end eCommerce solutions, announced the release of the EDGE Cross-Border™ portal 3.0. This portal is part of the EDGE Cross-Border SaaS solution that enables brands to optimally sell products through their website and ship internationally to over 195 countries.

EDGE Cross-Border, formerly TG Commerce, increases shopper conversion through real-time landed cost calculations in localized currency during customer checkout. A wide range of carrier options streamline logistics and trim costs. The solution also offers an in-house trade compliance team to aid with international regulations.

"We're proud of this new enhancement to our EDGE Cross-Border solution and owe gratitude to our clients that team with us on product development to deliver solutions that meet the demands of the industry," commented Michael Mercier, CEO of Jagged Peak. "This solution opens the door to global eCommerce growth and can support high-order volume. We recently supported a client promotion that generated 34k international orders in one single day."

The new customer portal provides users with additional tools for managing their cross-border business, along with a streamlined warehouse process for shipping internationally. An enhanced dashboard greets users with a snapshot of KPI's to quickly recognize and act on opportunities or challenges. Additional features include a reporting module, order and shipment searches, product update capabilities, service documentation, and the ability to customize carrier services and shipping promotions.

About Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak, a subsidiary of Singapore Post Limited, is a leading eCommerce solutions provider with software and services that enhance the scalability and profitability of omnichannel businesses. Its full-featured eCommerce Platform (ECP) and robust Order Management System (OMS) can be deployed alone or coupled with a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Transportation Management System (TMS) to form a shop-to-ship, cloud-based software suite that integrates the entire order life cycle with visibility across business units and distribution channels. Combining this best-in-class technology with Customer Support, Professional Services, FlexNet Fulfillment Network, Merchant of Record, Cross Border and Marketplace Management, Jagged Peak offers a uniquely holistic approach to eCommerce. For more information, visit www.jaggedpeak.com.

About Singapore Post Limited

For over 160 years, Singapore Post (SingPost) as the country's postal service provider has been delivering trusted and reliable services to homes and businesses in Singapore.

Today, SingPost is pioneering and leading in eCommerce logistics as well as providing innovative mail and logistics solutions in Singapore and around the world, with operations in 19 markets.

Building on its trusted communications through domestic and international postal services, SingPost is taking the lead in end-to-end integrated and digital mail solutions. The suite of SingPost eCommerce logistics solutions includes front end web management, warehousing and fulfilment, last mile delivery and international freight forwarding.

Media Contact

Kristine Champion

Marketing Director

Jagged Peak

813-637-6900

kchampion@jaggedpeak.com

SOURCE Jagged Peak

Related Links

https://www.jaggedpeak.com

