Jagged Peak's EDGE eCommerce Platform Achieves Highest Level of PCI Data Security Compliance

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jagged Peak, Inc., the leading provider of global end-to-end eCommerce solutions, today reported that it has obtained Level 1 PCI DSS Compliance for the EDGE eCommerce Platform. This is the highest level of PCI Data Security Compliance an organization can achieve.

Level 1 compliance is intended for any business or organization that processes, stores or transmits more than 6 million credit card transactions per year. It is mandated by credit card brands and administered by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council. Companies that meet Level 1 must have yearly on-site reviews by an internal auditor and a required network scan by an approved scanning vendor.

"This achievement signifies that Jagged Peak is dedicated to protecting card issuers and cardholders by ensuring high levels of security when engaging and conducting business with Jagged Peak. Our unyielding efforts provide a secure and competitive environment for our customer facing, internal and external IT operations," said Jeff Stiles, VP of IT at Jagged Peak.

About Jagged Peak

Jagged Peak, a subsidiary of Singapore Post Limited, is a leading eCommerce solutions provider with software and services that enhance the scalability and profitability of omnichannel businesses. Its full-featured eCommerce Platform (ECP) and robust Order Management System (OMS) can be deployed alone or coupled with a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Transportation Management System (TMS) to form a shop-to-ship, cloud-based software suite that integrates the entire order life cycle with visibility across business units and distribution channels. Combining this best-in-class technology with Customer Support, Professional Services, FlexNet Fulfillment Network, Merchant of Record, Cross Border and Marketplace Management, Jagged Peak offers a uniquely holistic approach to eCommerce. For more information, visit www.jaggedpeak.com.

About Singapore Post Limited

For over 160 years, Singapore Post (SingPost) as the country's postal service provider has been delivering trusted and reliable services to homes and businesses in Singapore.

Today, SingPost is pioneering and leading in eCommerce logistics as well as providing innovative mail and logistics solutions in Singapore and around the world, with operations in 19 markets.

Building on its trusted communications through domestic and international postal services, SingPost is taking the lead in end-to-end integrated and digital mail solutions. The suite of SingPost eCommerce logistics solutions includes front end web management, warehousing and fulfilment, last mile delivery and international freight forwarding.

