Jago on eppela.com: an Italian Masterpiece Revolutionises Art and Saves Thousands of Children's Lives

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700522/eppela.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700523/Contemporary_Michelangelo.jpg )



From the 1st of June, his project will be featured at Eppela, the first Italian rewards-based crowdfunding platform born in Tuscany, in a bid to raise € 100,000 to make sure The Veiled Son, the sculpture, carved with its accomplishers' names, can be given to an Italian public museum.

When the target is reached, the remaining amount will be donated to an independent international organisation aiming to improve children's lives.

The inspiration for this project is the dramatic evocation of Giuseppe Sanmartino's Veiled Christ, carved in 1753 and placed at the centre of the Sansevero Chapel's nave in Naples, to tell a story that is modern and different, but equally tragic and 'collective'.

Sadly enough, this is a very important topic these days. The Veiled Christ speaks about the drama concerning millions of children: a daily sacrifice represented by a child's body holding in itself a dual feeling, suspended between an infinite pain and an authentic hope in the power of art, able to evoke a sense of brotherhood and communication among human beings.

The suggested donation for those willing to see their own name, or the name of someone they love, carved in the artwork is € 10. In this way everyone will own Jago's work: not anymore, as it used to be, addressed to a private or to a buyer, but given to a museum so that everybody can freely admire it.

The higher the pledge, the more interesting will be the reward for the backers-makers of Jago's first collective work. It will be possible to get the preparatory sketch on photographic paper, so to directly enter the artist's studio. Contributions can be made here: https://www.eppela.com/jago/en

SOURCE eppela.com