Jaguar Announces National Marketing Launch Plans For All-Electric Jaguar I-PACE

The Jaguar Electrifies Experience is designed to engage, entertain, and educate consumers on the full Jaguar vehicle lineup as well as the benefits of owning an electric vehicle. In addition to the Experience, retailers will host launch events throughout the fall to introduce the Jaguar I-PACE to consumers across the country.

"The Jaguar Electrifies Experience offers consumers the opportunity to be among the first to get behind the wheel of the new all-electric I-PACE before it goes on sale later this year," said Kim McCullough, Vice President of Marketing, Jaguar Land Rover North America. "Kicking off the Experience in San Francisco, a city driven by innovation, lays the perfect foundation for educating consumers about electric vehicle technology within an entertaining and dynamic environment."

Reinforcing the company's commitment to electrification, Jaguar Land Rover has previously announced that from 2020, all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be offered with an electrified powertrain option, giving customers even more choice. The company will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across its model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer ultra-clean gasoline and diesel engines. The Jaguar I-PACE is the brand's first fully electric vehicle, equipped with a 90kWh battery that delivers a manufacturer's estimated range of up to 240 miles2.

Guests at the Jaguar Electrifies Experience will have the opportunity to explore the full lineup of 2019 model year Jaguar vehicles, then take a deep dive into "The World of I-PACE" to learn about the brand's first all-electric performance SUV through a series of interactive touchpoints. Participants will then have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of several of the latest Jaguar vehicles, including the I-PACE, F-PACE, E-PACE and F-TYPE in a series of street drives. Guests will also be able to drive the Jaguar I-PACE on a timed and scored, closed-circuit SmartCone drive.

The experience will conclude in "The Electric Lounge" which will feature some of the industry's most cutting-edge products and technologies curated by media partner WIRED, including Smart Mirror Touchscreens, DJI Mavic Air Drones and a Live Drone Feed of the closed-circuit driving test course. In addition, guests will be able to participate in various augmented and virtual reality activities that can be shared on social media. The lounge will also feature the Jaguar brand's electric racing vehicles including the Jaguar I-TYPE from the Formula E series and the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY from the world's first all-electric spec racing series, a support race to the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Season 5, beginning later this year.

Additionally, the lounge will include a shareable photo installation featuring the Jaguar I-PACE, where consumers will be able to experience the latest in high-speed, 360 degree photo technology in a mirrored infinity room. Participants will receive their photos electronically before leaving and are encouraged to share these photos on social platforms using #JaguarElectrifies.

Jaguar is supporting the Experience through a number of activations in each market, including billboards and wallscapes in high traffic areas throughout each city. Key features of the I-PACE will be highlighted in 3 AM, an online video. Retailers will host their customers at special events to introduce the I-PACE from Oct. 15 through Dec. 2. Through its partnership with WIRED, the brand will post and share digital content on the @JaguarUSA social media channels – including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter – using #JaguarElectrifies.

2019 JAGUAR I-PACE

The Jaguar I-PACE midsize performance SUV joins the 'PACE' family of Jaguar SUVs and is the first battery electric vehicle (BEV) to be offered by the Jaguar brand. The vehicle's bold proportions are a direct result of the advanced electric drivetrain and architecture that underpin the vehicle. The cab-forward profile of the I-PACE is a natural progression of the well-established design language of the Jaguar brand and retains key characteristics which make it immediately identifiable as the newest member of the Jaguar brand's expanding 'PACE' family.

Featuring a 90kWh battery powering Jaguar-designed electric motors placed on the front and rear axles, the I-PACE delivers a manufacturer's estimated range of up to 240 miles and 0-60mph acceleration in as little as 4.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 124mph2,3. I-PACE owners will have the convenience of using both AC and DC power to charge their vehicle; with 0-80 percent charge achievable in approximately 40 minutes using a 100kW public fast charger, or just over 10 hours using a 230V/32amp charger4.

The Jaguar I-PACE features standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. Drivers can interact with key mobile apps through the vehicle's central touchscreen in manner similar to a smartphone, and certain functions can also be controlled via Voice Control5.

The Jaguar I-PACE is priced from $69,5001 and will be available later this year in three trim levels: S, SE and HSE, with an additional First Edition model available for the first year only—each featuring all-wheel drive as standard.

With the addition of the all-electric I-PACE, the New Generation of Jaguar lineup expands to seven models for the first time in the brand's storied history, while new model derivatives like the Jaguar

F-PACE SVR and the XF Sportbrake Prestige diversify the portfolio offering customers with greater choice.

Every new Jaguar vehicle comes standard with Jaguar EliteCare, a Best-in-Class ownership package6. This warranty is further expanded for Jaguar I-PACE customers covering the electric battery for 8-years / 100,000 miles and a 70 percent state of health7.

Jaguar EliteCare coverage offers:

5-Year / 60,000 Mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty

5-Year / 60,000 Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (longest in class)

5-Year / 60,000 Mile 24/7 Roadside Assistance

5-Year / Unlimited Jaguar InControl ® Remote & Protect ™ connected services

Remote & Protect connected services 8-Year / 100,000 Mile Battery Warranty; Up to 70 Percent State of Health (for the I- PACE )7

The Jaguar Electrifies Experience will be open to the public in San Francisco at the San Mateo County Event Center from Oct. 3-7. It will then travel to Miami at the Mana Wynwood, Nov. 8-11, followed by Los Angeles and the New York metro areas through spring 2019. For additional information, and to register to attend, please visit www.jaguarusa.com/electrifies. For more information on the full Jaguar lineup, visit www.jaguarusa.com.

1 All prices shown are Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes $995 destination / handling charge, tax, license, and retailer fees, all due at signing, and optional equipment. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for details.

2 Figures shown are Manufacturer's fuel economy and driving range estimates. Actual range may vary. EPA estimates not available at time of publication. See your local authorized Jaguar Retailer for updated EPA estimates.

3 Always follow local speed limits.

4 Figures for charging are Manufacturer's estimates based on best information available at time of publication. Charging time may vary by market, power supply and charging solution. Please refer to www.jaguarusa.com for more information.

5 Do not use Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ features under conditions that will affect your safety or the safety of others. Driving while distracted can result in loss of vehicle control.

6 Class is cars sold by luxury automobile brands and claim is based on total package of warranty, maintenance and other coverage programs. For complete details regarding Jaguar EliteCare coverage, please visit www.jaguarusa.com, call 1-800-JAGUAR or visit your local Jaguar Retailer.

7 Eight-year battery warranty limited to 100,000 miles and 70% state of health. Please contact your authorized Jaguar Retailer for complete details.

About Jaguar

Jaguar is a premier manufacturer of luxury sedans, sports cars and SUVs offering unparalleled design with tremendous performance. The company's vision throughout its storied 80 year history has been simple: To produce beautiful, fast cars that are desired around the world. Jaguar strives to provide a world class ownership experience to every owner. Today's Jaguar lineup consists of the Jaguar XE and XF sports sedans, the XJ full-size luxury sedan, the two-seat F-TYPE sports car and a line of performance SUVs, the E-PACE, F-PACE and first-ever Jaguar electric vehicle, the I-PACE. Jaguar designs and engineers exclusively in the United Kingdom. Jaguar is fully engaged with sustainability initiatives and social concerns with continuous involvement in environmental and community programs. For more information, visit the official Jaguar website at www.jaguarusa.com.

About Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world's premier luxury sports sedan and sports car marques.

We employ more than 43,000 people globally and support around 240,000 more through our retailer network, suppliers and local businesses. Manufacturing is centered in the UK, with additional plants in China, Brazil, Austria and Slovakia.

At Jaguar Land Rover, we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, which will provide experiences our customers will love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe. In 2017 Jaguar Land Rover sold 621,109 vehicles in 130 countries, with more than 80 per cent of our vehicles being sold abroad.

Our innovation is continuous: we will spend in the region of £4.5 billion (USD$6 billion) this year on new product creation and capital expenditure.

From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer ultra-clean gasoline and diesel engines.

