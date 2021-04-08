Jaguar Freight Expands Suite of Services With Innovative Trade Finance Solution

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Freight, a leading global freight forwarder and U.S-based NVOCC, together with King Trade Capital, the largest purchase order finance company in the U.S., have announced the addition of a new trade and purchase order finance solution to Jaguar's portfolio of services.

"By providing access to purchase order and trade finance as a part of Jaguar Freight's suite of services, including our best-in-class logistics technology, customers can now extend their business reach and maximize their sales opportunities with fewer limits," said Jaguar Freight's CEO Simon Kaye.

The inclusion of trade finance means importers now have access to a turnkey supply chain partner in Jaguar Freight. Customers can now take advantage of new purchase order and supply chain financing opportunities and ensure a more seamless delivery to market.

"Jaguar Freight has been a trusted freight forwarder for a number of King Trade's clients over the years," said King Trade Capital's Managing Partner, Edward King. "The expanded relationship with Jaguar will mean that King Trade can introduce Jaguar's innovative systems and technology to more companies in need of freight forwarding services."

Through the partnership, customers will benefit from this unique blend of trade and purchase order finance solutions between Jaguar Freight and King Trade Capital by gaining better control over their supply chain operations and improving their bottom line.

About Jaguar Freight

Jaguar Freight is a licensed freight forwarder and NVOCC and an expert in global supply chain logistics. Founded in 1993 in New York and London, Jaguar Freight has set itself apart by developing and serving customers with state-of-the-art technology expertise that transforms logistics and shipping services into world-class supply chain solutions.

About King Trade Capital

For almost 30 years, King Trade Capital, or "KTC," has helped good companies grow their sales and profits by providing PO and supply chain finance solutions. KTC is operated by its founder and its entrepreneurial team that understands the financial needs of operating and growing a business. As pioneers in purchase-order financing and non-bank trade finance, King Trade Capital has developed the expertise and unrivaled financial capacity to help companies become more prosperous by providing stable and unique PO and supply chain finance solutions.

