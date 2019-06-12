Jaguar Land Rover Retailers Onboard New automotiveMastermind Sales Platform

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 300 independently owned and operated Jaguar Land Rover retailers will have access to Market EyeQ by automotiveMastermind (Mastermind) starting this month, enhancing the customer experience for prospects in the market for a new vehicle.

Market EyeQ provides access to all prospective buyers for a dealer, by segment, on a single sales platform. It is backed by real-time proprietary data and algorithms to identify, communicate with and close more buyers in a dealer's market.

"Jaguar Land Rover is synonymous with luxury, innovation and a great customer experience," said Marco Schnabl, founder and co-CEO of Mastermind. "When dealerships implement Market EyeQ, they will be able to take that experience immediately to the next level, adding data-driven insights of their entire market and allowing them to provide an individualized approach for each customer, enhancing the overall experience and allowing dealers to sell more cars."

By leveraging other IHS Markit data including descriptive demographic and lifestyle insight as well as vehicle history details, dealers have an exclusive 360-degree market view of their market and customers. Mastermind's relationship with TransUnion also helps uncover potential sales opportunities with customers who have not previously bought from a dealership. This breadth of proprietary data enriches the retailer's own data held in their Dealer Management System (DMS) and allows dealers a holistic view of their local market including insight on prospects that are unknown to them.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind, a business unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), is a leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for the automotive industry. Market EyeQ by Mastermind is a single sales platform that identifies, communicates with, and closes every buyer in a local market. Mastermind is headquartered in New York City and San Francisco. For more information, visit automotivemastermind.com. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

SOURCE automotiveMastermind

Related Links

http://automotivemastermind.com

