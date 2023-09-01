Jaguar Transport Holdings Enters Agreement to Operate Dallas Transload

News provided by

Jaguar Transport Holdings

01 Sep, 2023, 17:20 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Transport Holdings has entered into an agreement with Loup Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Union Pacific Railroad, to operate the Dallas Transload Solution (DTL) in Dallas, TX. This 7-acre facility is just southeast of downtown Dallas; Jaguar expects to begin operations on September 5, 2023.

Adjacent to I-45, the facility connects with the Union Pacific Railroad and is equipped with three transload tracks, trucks scales, covered storage and other outdoor laydown space. 

Dallas Transload provides rail service for customers who want the efficiencies of using rail but lack a physical site located on a railroad. The facility currently serves customers who transload commodities including steel and lumber. 

"Jaguar is thrilled to take over operations of the Dallas Transload.  This is a great opportunity to serve current and future customers in a very strategic location," said Tim Enayati, Sr. Vice President of Commercial and Industrial Development for Jaguar. "We are excited to partner with Loup Logistics and build a team at the facility that will exceed expectations for our customers by providing safe and efficient service."

"Jaguar exhibits a passion for customer-centricity and innovation. Loup Logistics is thrilled to have Jaguar bring that mindset to Dallas," said Kiley Freeman, Loup General Director Transload and Logistics. 

The DTL is the sixth rail park operation for Jaguar, who has partnered with OPTrust, one of Canada's largest pension plans. Other Jaguar facilities include the West Memphis Transload in West Memphis, AR and the Marion Industrial Rail Park in Marion, OH.

About Jaguar Transport Holdings

Jaguar is a transportation and logistics company headquartered in Joplin, MO. Since 2018, Jaguar has focused on safety, team culture, service to customers, and innovation to help drive its growth.  Jaguar operates eight short line railroads and multiple other rail served sites across the United States. Jaguar is partnered with OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund ("OPTrust"), which invests and manages one of Canada's largest pension funds and has significant experience investing in the surface transportation and logistics space. For more information, please visit www.jag-transport.com.  

About OPTrust

With net assets of over $25 billion, OPTrust invests and manages one of Canada's largest pension funds and administers the OPSEU Pension Plan (including OPTrust Select), a defined benefit plan with over 98,000 members. OPTrust is a global investor in a broad range of asset classes including Canadian and foreign equities, fixed income, real estate, infrastructure and private markets, and has a team of highly experienced investment professionals located in Toronto, London and Sydney.

