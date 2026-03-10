Jaguar Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Strategy Across Argentina and Colombia

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to outline its 2026 exploration strategy aimed at advancing its uranium portfolio in Argentina and Colombia, with the goal of advancing the Company's projects toward the potential definition of an initial mineral resource while unlocking the value of historic exploration, including historic production at one site, across its projects.1

The Company's strategy is centered on leveraging historic drilling, geological work, and available drill core to accelerate exploration timelines while deploying targeted modern exploration programs across its key assets.

Argentina - Flagship Exploration Focus

In Argentina, Jaguar plans to prioritize exploration at the Laguna Salada Uranium Project and the historic Huemul Uranium Mine.

Laguna Salada is a district-scale uranium project covering approximately 230,000 hectares, representing one of the largest uranium exploration land packages in Argentina. Within the project, the Guanaco area Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was recently approved, enabling Jaguar to initiate exploration activities.

Field work at Guanaco is expected to commence in the coming weeks and will target near-surface uranium mineralization with potential for bulk exploration targets. Jaguar intends to utilize historic exploration data alongside new exploration programs with the objective of advancing the Laguna Salada Project toward the potential definition of an initial mineral resource, subject to the results of exploration, completion of required technical work and studies, data verification, and applicable regulatory considerations.

At Huemul, located in Mendoza Province, Jaguar is preparing to submit its Environmental Baseline Study as part of the permitting process to initiate its exploration program. Huemul is a uranium mine with historically reported uranium production and remains one of the most historically significant uranium districts in Argentina.

Colombia - Large Exploration Property with Historic Drilling

In Colombia, the Berlin Project, one of the Company's mineral properties, is a substantial uranium exploration property where significant historic drilling has been completed. Importantly, a large portion of the historic drill core remains available to the Company.

Jaguar plans to systematically review, and re-analyze the historic core alongside existing geological data for the Berlin Project. This work is expected to provide a strong technical foundation for advancing the project toward the potential definition of an initial mineral resource following further technical work and potential confirmatory exploration.

Strong Jurisdictional Support

Jaguar continues to engage constructively with local and provincial governments as it advances uranium exploration projects in Argentina and Colombia, reflecting increasing recognition of uranium's strategic importance in supporting the global nuclear energy sector.

The Company recently announced that it has received approval for its EIA at the Guanaco Property within the Laguna Salada asset in Chubut, Argentina on March 2, 2026. Meanwhile, the Company entered into a Collaboration Agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Environment of the Province of Mendoza on March 4, 2026.

Strong Balance Sheet and Tight Share Structure

The Company is also well positioned financially, with current cash resources that management believes are sufficient to support planned exploration activities for approximately two years.

The Company also benefits from the support of significant industry shareholders, including IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE American: ISOU), which is among the Company's long-term shareholders.

Executive Chairman Commentary

Luis Ducassi, Executive Chairman of Jaguar Uranium Corp., commented:

"Jaguar controls a unique uranium portfolio with district-scale land packages, historic uranium mining districts, and historic exploration data that we believe can accelerate the path to discovery and resource definition. Our strategy is to move quickly and methodically across our projects while leveraging the significant work that has already been completed.

With exploration activity about to commence at Laguna Salada and potentially soon thereafter at Huemul, as well as the opportunity to unlock value from historic drilling and core in Colombia, we believe Jaguar is entering an active phase of growth. Our objective is clear: to establish Jaguar's first mineral resources and demonstrate the potential scale of our portfolio as the global uranium market continues to strengthen."

About Jaguar Uranium Corp.

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South American-focused uranium explorer advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield assets across Argentina and Colombia. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district, and exploration projects backed by historical drilling, Jaguar Uranium is uniquely positioned to revive and expand some of the region's most meaningful uranium opportunities. The Company is guided by a proven, industry-leading team with decades of success in permitting, exploration, discovery, and project finance across South America, bringing deep regional insight and a track record of execution to every stage of development.

This news release does not contain any new scientific or technical information, and the Company is not reporting exploration results, mineral resources, or mineral reserves. Any references to "historic" information, including historic drilling, sampling, core, or production, are historical in nature, have not been verified by the Company, and should not be relied upon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's 2026 exploration strategy and planned programs; the timing and scope of exploration activities; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain or amend permits and approvals; the potential value, utility, and interpretability of historic information; the potential to advance projects toward the delineation of mineral resources; the Company's expected cash runway and anticipated expenditures; and the Company's objectives and plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that exploration will not result in the delineation of mineral resources or mineral reserves; the availability of permits, personnel, equipment and contractors; permitting, environmental review, community engagement and regulatory processes; the risk that historic data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or not representative, and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-292006), as amended, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

1 No mineral resources or mineral reserves have been established on any of the Company's properties as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that further work will result in the delineation of mineral resources or mineral reserves.

