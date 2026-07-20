Jaguar Uranium Reports Preliminary Surface Sampling Results from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

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Jaguar Uranium

Jul 20, 2026, 06:50 ET

Channel and rock chip samples from areas of visible uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization observed at surface returned preliminary assay results, including values above the upper detection limit of 25,000 ppm for uranium and copper, with over-limit reanalysis pending, as well as maximum reported values of 708 g/t silver and 1.27% vanadium1.

  • Certain samples exceeded the upper detection limit of the analytical method for U and Cu; final over-limit results are pending; therefore, the reported grades should not be considered final.
  • Samples were taken from areas of visible uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization observed at surface, in areas where historical records report average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium2.
  • A potential 4-kilometre copper trend was identified, and historic mine dumps were sampled for first time.

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE-AM: JAGU) ("Jaguar") is pleased to announce preliminary assay results from its initial rock sampling program at the Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium (U-Cu-V) Project, located in Malargüe, Mendoza Province, Argentina. The two-week field campaign delivered encouraging early observations, consistent with previously documented mineralization and indicated potential new mineralized areas across the more than 27,000-hectare district-scale project.

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Huemul Project Target and Surface Sampling Locations
Huemul Project Target and Surface Sampling Locations

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1 Because sampling was selective and targeted areas of visible mineralization, the results may be biased high and should not be considered representative of grade distribution, continuity or mineralization across the Huemul Project.

2 Visible uranium-copper-vanadium-bearing mineralization has been observed at surface at certain locations. These observations are qualitative in nature. Historical records for the Huemul project report average head grades of approximately 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium; however, the Company has not verified these historical results, and there is no assurance that current mineralization is consistent with such historical grades.

Sampling Program

Jaguar submitted 200 samples, consisting of 188 channel and rock chip samples with 6 Blanks and 6 Duplicates, spanning the project's most prospective targets. Field observations were generally consistent with the presence of mineralization described in historical reports, particularly around the former Huemul mine, as described previously here.

Samples were collected from eight target areas, namely, Huemul Min, Agua Botada, Uryco, Rosa, Vega Larga, Black Zone, Cerro Mirano and Lucy (Figure 1). Most notably, sampling of strike extensions at the Uryco/Rosa zone identified a potential 4-kilometre trend of copper mineralization observed in outcrop, consistent with the scale of the system suggested by historical work.

Targeted sampling included outcrop and subcrop float, select, chip, composite and channel samples collected from areas of visible surface mineralization. Since visible mineralization was targeted, the results may be biased high and should not be considered representative of grade distribution across the project. Channel samples were collected over intervals ranging from 50 cm to 280 cm. Samples were packaged and sealed at the project site by Jaguar geologist and transported to ALS in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis using sodium peroxide decomposition method ME-MS89L™. ALS Mendoza is a full-service laboratory and is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited sample preparation and geochemical analysis. ALS Mendoza is independent of Jaguar.

Jaguar inserted six blanks and six duplicate samples as part of its QAQC program. Blank material performed satisfactorily, but two of the duplicates did not compare well. These samples will be reanalysed, but the QP considers the current preliminary disclosure suitable notwithstanding those discrepancies. The results disclosed in this news release are preliminary exploration results and do not establish the extent, continuity, grade, tonnage, economic significance, mineral resources or mineral reserves of the Huemul Project.

Selected significant results from the surface sampling with U grades greater than 100 ppm are presented in Table 1 below. The 100 ppm U reporting threshold used for Table 1 is an exploration reporting threshold selected by the Company and should not be interpreted as a cut-off grade, economic threshold, or indication of mineral resources or mineral reserves. A full tabulation of the sample coordinates, sample types and assay results is reported in Appendix 1.

Table 1 Preliminary significant results from surface sampling (U greater than 100 ppm) – not final

Sample ID

Ag (ppm)

Cu (ppm)

U (ppm)

V (ppm)

Sample ID

Ag (ppm)

Cu (ppm)

U (ppm)

V (ppm)

4243

11

2680

107

27

4304

18

8080

654

296

4245

106

3360

1325

43

4306

13

3320

1165

353

4246

43

8160

2090

45

4308

9

3680

1915

1400

4247

95

23000

155

45

4309

62

4740

2880

154

4248

13

16850

104

38

4312

11

2300

309

167

4252

15

730

112

50

4313

25

10250

889

147

4255

11

8020

275

147

4319

210

13950

>25000

12700

4257

64

>25000

272

109

4321

<5

80

163

84

4274

14

4180

2230

455

4324

7

1310

242

314

4275

14

2750

201

146

4332

6

7930

529

271

4276

16

6920

303

126

4334

38

16400

141

51

4277

31

2940

8970

2000

4335

62

>25000

139

54

4278

32

12350

5470

3880

4336

18

17500

168

102

4284

708

14600

4210

2780

4337

372

14350

102

377

4285

68

18100

153

373

4340

635

1570

1685

1005

4290

79

8390

22700

9010

4344

<5

>25000

123

45

4291

105

2720

20700

7070

4348

13

>25000

202

38

4292

45

1710

20500

7200

4358

12

>25000

161

59

4293

17

2290

8400

3650

4361

19

20000

279

58

4294

12

3050

552

1055

4363

31

9980

134

53

4295

5

2470

117

735

4387

77

170

241

33

4296

133

20400

14350

7270

4399

205

13550

725

150

4297

212

4170

15250

5330

4401

15

11600

110

49

4298

85

2280

18300

7840

4402

23

10550

102

49

4299

5

770

165

366

4405

38

>25000

320

51

4300

6

940

116

152

4408

21

>25000

241

90

4301

8

750

170

73

4411

<5

750

263

45

4302

25

12400

836

324

4414

<5

980

234

38

4303

9

1940

557

78

4421

36

19350

106

64

Notes:

  1. ppm = g/t
  2. 10,000 ppm = 1.0%
  3. Values reported as '>25,000 ppm' exceed the upper detection limit and are subject to over-limit reanalysis; final values may differ.

Over-limit samples for uranium and copper (indicated >25000) are to be re-analysed by ALS using XRF for base metal ores by fusion (ME-XRF15b™) and will be reported once they become available.

Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property. Reported sample results should be considered preliminary exploration results and do not establish the extent, continuity, or economic significance of mineralization.

Data Verification

The QP's review of the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release was limited to a review of information provided by the Company and its consultants, including sample locations, sample descriptions, analytical certificates, analytical methods and QA/QC results. The QP has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures, sample locations, sample security or chain-of-custody procedures. The QP has not independently verified the historical production, historical grade or historical exploration information referenced in this news release. The QP's review is subject to the limitations described herein, including the selective nature of the samples, pending over-limit reanalysis for certain uranium and copper results, and pending follow-up review of duplicate samples that did not compare well.

A District with Documented Historical Production

The Huemul Project is anchored by Argentina's first-ever producing uranium mine, commissioned in 1955 and operated continuously until 1975 by the Comisión Nacional de Energía Atómica (CNEA). Historical records report that approximately 130,000 tonnes of mineralized material, historically described as ore, were processed at the Malargüe plant, with reported average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium (source: Guillermo Rojas, 1999. Distrito Uranìfero Pampa Amarilla, Mendoza. En Recursos Minerales de la Republica Argentina. Pag.1135-1140). The Company has not independently verified the historical production records or historical head-grade information, and such information should not be interpreted as current exploration results, a mineral resource estimate, a mineral reserve estimate or evidence of current economic viability.

The project hosts uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization in a classic sandstone-hosted deposit setting. The broader Malargüe Mining District remains largely untested by modern exploration methods. Based on the presence of a former producing mine, historical exploration data, and the extent of the Company's land package, management believes the project warrants further systematic exploration.

Management Commentary

"The visible mineralization we observed in outcrop and in the historic mine dumps is generally consistent with descriptions in historical records that first drew us to Huemul, and the potential 4-kilometre copper trend at Uryco adds district-scale uranium and copper potential to the asset. We look forward to receiving further assay results to validate these observations as we plan our next phase of work, including a targeted drill program to further understand and potentially expand the Huemul project." said Steven Gold, President & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note

The Huemul Project is an exploration-stage property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate has been prepared for the Huemul Project under National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The surface sampling results disclosed in this news release are exploration results only and should not be interpreted as establishing the presence of mineral resources or mineral reserves. Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property.

Historical production, grade and exploration information referenced in this news release is historical in nature and has not been independently verified by the Company or by a qualified person under NI 43-101 or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The Company is not treating this information as current mineral resources, mineral reserves, or current exploration results. The information is considered relevant because it indicates the presence of uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization on the property, but it should not be relied upon until confirmed by additional exploration work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George van der Walt, Pr.Sci.Nat., an independent Principal Consultant with The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., who is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. Mr. van der Walt has reviewed the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release on the basis of information provided by the Company and its consultants and has approved the technical disclosure in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. van der Walt has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures or sample chain of custody.

About Jaguar Uranium

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.

www.jaguaruranium.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the timing and results of assay data; the interpretation of exploration results; the potential extent, continuity, and significance of observed mineralization; the identification of prospective target areas; the potential for discovery; planned or future exploration programs; and the Company's expectations regarding the Huemul Project and the broader Malargüe district.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of historical data; the reliability of sampling and field observations; the completion of over-limit reanalysis and any duplicate-sample follow-up without material adverse changes to the preliminary interpretation; the continuity of mineralization observed at surface; the receipt of assay results consistent with expectations; the availability of financing and personnel; the availability of equipment, laboratory capacity, property access and required permits; and the Company's ability to execute its exploration plans as currently contemplated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that assay results or over-limit reanalysis results do not confirm preliminary observations; risks relating to the interpretation of exploration results; risks that duplicate-sample reanalysis or additional QA/QC review may affect the interpretation of results; the possibility that mineralization is not continuous or of economic grade; risks associated with early-stage exploration properties; the selective nature of rock chip, channel, composite, select and mine-dump samples; reliance on historical data that may be incomplete or inaccurate; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; operational and technical risks; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

APPENDIX 1: Tabulation of preliminary sample assay results

Sample ID

Easting

Northing

Sample Type

Channel
Length
(cm)

Channel
Orientation
(°)

Ag (ppm)

Cu (ppm)

U (ppm)

V (ppm)

4226

2440636

6042968

Outcrop Chip

<5

20

3

60

4227

2440703

6042691

Subcrop Channel

160

250

<5

20

1

72

4228

2440703

6042691

Subcrop Channel

80

250

<5

30

1

177

4229

2440718

6042793

Outcrop Channel

100

<5

<20

3

87

4230

2439837

6043204

Outcrop Channel

140

250

<5

<20

2

10

4231

2439756

6042929

Outcrop Channel

120

0

<5

<20

1

48

4232

2440192

6043308

Outcrop Composite

<5

<20

4

14

4233

2440183

6042783

Outcrop Channel

200

270

<5

<20

1

35

4234

2440176

6042580

Outcrop Channel

120

260

<5

20

2

36

4235

2440428

6042411

Outcrop Composite

<5

<20

2

38

4236

2440446

6042469

Outcrop Channel

110

280

<5

<20

1

24

4237

2440493

6042537

Outcrop Composite

<5

<20

1

61

4238

2440436

6042855

Outcrop Composite

<5

<20

2

50

4239

2440759

6042423

Outcrop Channel

80

270

<5

30

1

163

4240

2440656

6042568

Outcrop Composite

<5

20

2

43

4241

2440743

6042595

Outcrop Channel

80

270

<5

30

1

183

4242

2440196

6041287

Mine Dump

19

1350

86

29

4243

2440196

6041287

Mine Dump

11

2680

107

27

4244

2440210

6041262

Mine Dump

150

280

<5

1220

58

40

4245

2440205

6041268

Mine Dump

200

15

106

3360

1325

43

4246

2440228

6041289

Mine Dump

43

8160

2090

45

4247

2440310

6041673

Subcrop Composite

95

23000

155

45

4248

2440323

6041677

Mine Dump

13

16850

104

38

4249

2440247

6041822

Outcrop Composite

<5

90

4

83

4250

2440244

6041754

Outcrop Composite

<5

40

2

54

4251

2440179

6041612

Outcrop Composite

<5

50

3

87

4252

2440208

6041110

Mine Dump

15

730

112

50

4253

2440247

6041081

Outcrop Channel

120

280

<5

20

4

36

4254

2440247

6041081

Outcrop Channel

80

280

<5

20

7

75

4255

2440240

6041074

Outcrop Channel

60

270

11

8020

275

147

4257

2440240

6041074

Outcrop Channel

110

270

64

>25000

272

109

4259

2440226

6041078

Outcrop Channel

70

300

<5

90

16

66

4260

2440226

6041078

Outcrop Channel

80

300

<5

90

9

48

4261

2440233

6041081

Outcrop Channel

100

300

<5

280

31

33

4262

2440214

6041079

Outcrop Composite

<5

50

6

82

4263

2440214

6041079

Outcrop Channel

80

280

<5

60

8

57

4264

2440202

6041075

Outcrop Channel

120

280

<5

20

12

49

4265

2440202

6041075

Outcrop Channel

100

280

<5

140

6

31

4266

2440197

6041068

Outcrop Channel

90

280

5

1400

65

41

4267

2440197

6041068

Outcrop Channel

50

270

<5

130

5

104

4268

2440197

6041068

Outcrop Channel

70

270

<5

50

4

41

4269

2440104

6041042

Outcrop Composite

<5

20

3

56

4270

2440073

6040983

Outcrop Channel

120

280

<5

20

3

67

4271

2440107

6040952

Outcrop Composite

<5

20

2

52

4272

2439953

6040953

Outcrop Channel

120

<5

<20

5

28

4273

2439991

6040998

Outcrop Composite

<5

<20

5

47

4274

2440019

6040663

Mine Dump

150

14

4180

2230

455

4275

2440032

6040624

Mine Dump

180

14

2750

201

146

4276

2439981

6040684

Mine Dump

170

16

6920

303

126

4277

2439977

6040682

Mine Dump

31

2940

8970

2000

4278

2439970

6040697

Mine Dump

32

12350

5470

3880

4279

2440041

6040718

Outcrop Composite

<5

100

57

66

4280

2440059

6040708

Outcrop Channel

230

30

<5

580

45

124

4281

2440061

6040715

Outcrop Channel

200

30

17

8200

43

99

4282

2440060

6040718

Outcrop Channel

200

0

28

11450

45

111

4283

2440063

6040718

Outcrop Channel

200

0

30

8150

74

418

4284

2440064

6040722

Outcrop Channel

200

0

708

14600

4210

2780

4285

2440062

6040724

Outcrop Channel

200

0

68

18100

153

373

4288

2440062

6040720

Outcrop Channel

200

0

33

6860

55

114

4289

2440062

6040726

Outcrop Channel

200

0

24

9250

91

117

4290

2440061

6040729

Outcrop Channel

200

0

79

8390

22700

9010

4291

2440061

6040730

Outcrop Channel

200

0

105

2720

20700

7070

4292

2440060

6040732

Outcrop Channel

200

0

45

1710

20500

7200

4293

2440061

6040735

Outcrop Channel

200

0

17

2290

8400

3650

4294

2440063

6040735

Outcrop Channel

200

0

12

3050

552

1055

4295

2440063

6040739

Outcrop Channel

200

0

5

2470

117

735

4296

2440061

6040742

Outcrop Channel

200

0

133

20400

14350

7270

4297

2440062

6040744

Outcrop Channel

200

0

212

4170

15250

5330

4298

2440066

6040748

Outcrop Channel

180

90

85

2280

18300

7840

4299

2440086

6040746

Subcrop Composite

5

770

165

366

4300

2439969

6040765

Mine Dump

150

90

6

940

116

152

4301

2440149

6040367

Mine Dump

200

60

8

750

170

73

4302

2440127

6040380

Not recorded

25

12400

836

324

4303

2440105

6040400

Mine Dump

200

60

9

1940

557

78

4304

2440089

6040433

Mine Dump

200

0

18

8080

654

296

4305

2440067

6040431

Mine Dump

200

0

<5

320

57

104

4306

2440050

6040415

Mine Dump

200

0

13

3320

1165

353

4307

2440048

6040411

Mine Dump

200

0

5

380

63

103

4308

2440026

6040427

Mine Dump

200

130

9

3680

1915

1400

4309

2440102

6040525

Mine Dump

62

4740

2880

154

4310

2440059

6040485

Mine Dump

200

120

<5

340

65

86

4311

2440049

6040444

Mine Dump

200

290

<5

570

53

66

4312

2440006

6040439

Mine Dump

200

11

2300

309

167

4313

2440015

6040444

Mine Dump

25

10250

889

147

4314

2440023

6040479

Mine Dump

200

110

<5

110

22

62

4315

2440039

6040509

Mine Dump

200

170

<5

580

93

74

4318

2440079

6040521

Mine Dump

200

150

<5

250

27

86

4319

2440065

6040738

Outcrop Composite

210

13950

>25000

12700

4320

2440241

6040636

Subcrop Composite

<5

80

93

68

4321

2440293

6040594

Outcrop Channel

280

90

<5

80

163

84

4322

2440203

6040235

Outcrop Composite

<5

390

18

40

4323

2439940

6040265

Outcrop Composite

<5

80

9

48

4324

2440102

6040482

Mine Dump

200

200

7

1310

242

314

4325

2440050

6039769

Outcrop Composite

8

20800

45

48

4326

2445263

6035159

Outcrop Composite

<5

60

4

39

4327

2445270

6035090

Outcrop Composite

26.0

260

32

98

4328

2445247

6035007

Outcrop Composite

<5

>25000

52

75

4329

2445250

6035005

Outcrop Composite

<5

490

11

45

4330

2448707

6035962

Outcrop Composite

35

4490

54

47

4331

2448711

6035963

Outcrop Composite

17

1400

37

36

4332

2444003

6037410

Mine Dump

6

7930

529

271

4333

2444000

6037374

Outcrop Composite

15

20200

52

38

4334

2449818

6037854

Outcrop Select

38

16400

141

51

4335

2449740

6037990

Outcrop Composite

62

>25000

139

54

4336

2449690

6038031

Mine Dump

18

17500

168

102

4337

2448998

6038428

Outcrop Channel

120

270

372

14350

102

377

4338

2449015

6038412

Outcrop Channel

110

7

7590

6

46

4339

2444807

6036267

Float Select

<5

70

6

33

4340

2444815

6036263

Subcrop Select

635

1570

1685

1005

4341

2445076

6036272

Outcrop Channel

150

180

<5

14600

62

35

4342

2445080

6036264

Outcrop Channel

70

180

<5

3100

30

74

4343

2445083

6036264

Outcrop Channel

100

180

<5

130

4

35

4344

2445090

6036269

Mine Dump

200

0

<5

>25000

123

45

4346

2445181

6036252

Outcrop Channel

100

180

<5

4330

4

41

4347

2445249

6036248

Subcrop Channel

200

240

<5

11750

3

29

4348

2446002

6036256

Outcrop Channel

160

13

>25000

202

38

4350

2445961

6036251

Outcrop Composite

8

10500

39

33

4351

2445917

6036262

Outcrop Channel

180

110

<5

9760

22

32

4352

2445852

6036280

Outcrop Composite

<5

7220

6

41

4353

2445726

6036259

Outcrop Channel

100

180

<5

1390

31

101

4354

2445723

6036260

Outcrop Channel

150

180

<5

3620

10

32

4355

2445720

6036263

Outcrop Channel

200

180

<5

5330

7

33

4356

2445523

6036252

Outcrop Channel

130

240

<5

3830

3

25

4357

2445445

6036254

Outcrop Composite

<5

7340

4

27

4358

2445458

6036301

Outcrop Channel

180

180

12

>25000

161

59

4359

2446453

6036262

Outcrop Composite

10

>25000

79

46

4360

2446565

6036305

Outcrop Channel

120

180

9

9260

58

43

4361

2446544

6036304

Outcrop Channel

110

180

19

20000

279

58

4362

2446519

6036288

Outcrop Channel

170

180

7

15950

78

35

4363

2446349

6036247

Mine Dump

200

120

31

9980

134

53

4364

2446311

6036238

Outcrop Composite

<5

5070

18

29

4365

2446201

6036261

Outcrop Channel

100

<5

>25000

22

111

4366

2447091

6036238

Outcrop Channel

150

180

<5

>25000

27

46

4367

2447078

6036240

Outcrop Channel

150

180

<5

8310

25

47

4368

2446759

6036239

Outcrop Composite

<5

6010

6

25

4369

2446639

6036267

Outcrop Composite

<5

8360

18

32

4370

2446798

6036260

Outcrop Composite

<5

460

23

100

4371

2447195

6036214

Outcrop Composite

<5

1610

6

35

4372

2447903

6035889

Outcrop Channel

120

120

<5

23500

24

86

4373

2447824

6035915

Outcrop Composite

<5

3390

4

48

4374

2448267

6035877

Subcrop Select

5

22000

63

50

4375

2448287

6035870

Subcrop Select

5

>25000

60

43

4378

2446352

6035774

Outcrop Channel

150

50

<5

5590

30

56

4379

2446347

6035763

Outcrop Channel

30

<5

4660

5

47

4380

2446126

6035620

Outcrop Composite

<5

5930

22

46

4381

2446032

6035350

Outcrop Composite

<5

40

30

31

4382

2446146

6035400

Outcrop Channel

120

40

<5

380

19

54

4383

2445480

6035148

Outcrop Composite

105

13250

60

112

4384

2445490

6035156

Outcrop Composite

<5

23700

9

44

4385

2445774

6035357

Outcrop Composite

24

2170

59

94

4386

2445770

6035347

Float Select

8

5690

62

42

4387

2445772

6035252

Outcrop Channel

60

240

77

170

241

33

4388

2445567

6034864

Outcrop Composite

13

650

36

67

4389

2445522

6034904

Outcrop Channel

160

20

<5

70

33

47

4390

2445517

6034897

Outcrop Channel

200

10

<5

30

25

46

4391

2447591

6036155

Subcrop Composite

7

2130

45

34

4392

2448224

6035655

Float Select

<5

960

5

29

4393

2448187

6035678

Subcrop Select

<5

810

8

38

4394

2448134

6035690

Float Select

39

4230

36

65

4395

2448135

6035316

Outcrop Select

26

5690

66

28

4396

2444590

6036319

Outcrop Channel

170

180

62

15900

55

82

4397

2444667

6036313

Outcrop Channel

80

180

<5

7010

22

29

4398

2444716

6036295

Outcrop Channel

170

180

<5

8800

18

40

4399

2444580

6036321

Outcrop Channel

170

180

205

13550

725

150

4400

2450109

6037912

Outcrop Channel

150

140

10

20500

94

30

4401

2449781

6037862

Outcrop Select

15

11600

110

49

4402

2449771

6037840

Outcrop Select

23

10550

102

49

4403

2449827

6037945

Float Select

27

>25000

78

48

4404

2449782

6037967

Outcrop Channel

100

180

9

19200

98

45

4405

2449780

6037962

Mine Dump

200

150

38

>25000

320

51

4408

2449651

6038044

Outcrop Composite

21

>25000

241

90

4409

2449667

6038061

Float Select

5

17750

48

64

4410

2446412

6034546

Outcrop Select

<5

1290

59

37

4411

2446202

6034613

Outcrop Channel

100

200

<5

750

263

45

4412

2446202

6034613

Outcrop Channel

120

200

<5

150

98

37

4413

2446202

6034613

Outcrop Select

<5

210

14

40

4414

2445908

6034400

Outcrop Channel

170

310

<5

980

234

38

4415

2445908

6034399

Outcrop Channel

120

310

<5

50

20

51

4416

2445785

6034305

Outcrop Channel

120

90

<5

70

24

54

4417

2445791

6034307

Outcrop Channel

110

0

<5

60

12

32

4418

2445204

6034412

Outcrop Channel

160

160

<5

3930

4

57

4419

2445209

6034419

Outcrop Channel

140

0

<5

690

5

28

4420

2445117

6034346

Subcrop Composite

<5

3670

1

52

4421

2445091

6034329

Float Select

36

19350

106

64

4422

2445090

6034328

Subcrop Channel

100

30

<5

1350

2

31

4423

2447696

6041535

Outcrop Composite

17

>25000

26

64

4424

2447729

6041426

Outcrop Composite

8

>25000

12

56

4425

2444862

6043361

Outcrop Composite

<5

22000

4

40

Notes:

  1. Coordinates Projection: Campo Inchauspe / Argentina 2 (ellipsoid: International 1924)
  2. ppm = g/t
  3. 10,000 ppm = 1.0%
  4. ALS analytical method was "ME-MS89L™", which is a sodium peroxide decomposition for complete recovery of lithium, rare earths, and associated trace elements.
  5. "<" indicates below lower limit of detection, ">" indicates above upper limit of detection.

SOURCE Jaguar Uranium

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