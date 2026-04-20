Jaguar Uranium to Participate in Maxim Group LLC's "Mining The Industrial Supply Chain" Conference

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") will be part of Maxim Group's virtual critical mineral mining conference on Tuesday, April 21st, 2026. As part of this all-day virtual event, Jaguar's President & CEO Steven Gold will be on a "Uranium Supply Shortage" panel at 12:00 pm ET.

During the panel, the Company will discuss current events in the uranium sector, including the role of South America in addressing the supply side of the market, and will specifically highlight its advanced uranium exploration portfolio in Argentina and Colombia.

This conference will be live on Maxim Group's digital platform.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat.

About Jaguar Uranium Corp.

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South American-focused uranium explorer advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield assets across Argentina and Colombia. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district, and exploration projects backed by historical drilling, Jaguar Uranium is uniquely positioned to revive and expand some of the region's most meaningful uranium opportunities. The Company is guided by a proven, industry-leading team with decades of success in permitting, exploration, discovery, and project finance across South America, bringing deep regional insight and a track record of execution to every stage of development.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward‑looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‑looking statements"). Forward‑looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements are often identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "may", "could", "should", "would" or similar expressions.

Forward‑looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's participation in the Maxim Group conference; the topics expected to be discussed during the conference panel; the Company's views on uranium market dynamics and supply conditions; the significance of South America in addressing global uranium supply; the scope, quality and advancement of the Company's uranium exploration portfolio in Argentina and Colombia; the Company's positioning within the uranium sector; and the experience and capabilities of the Company's management team.

Forward‑looking statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, but not limited to: the accuracy and completeness of available industry and market data; the availability, reliability and interpretation of historical exploration data; continued access to exploration properties; political, legal and regulatory conditions in Argentina, Colombia, the United States and other relevant jurisdictions; market conditions and commodity prices; the availability of qualified personnel, contractors and equipment; and the availability of financing and other resources on acceptable terms.

Forward‑looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: changes in uranium prices and market demand; exploration and development risks; the risk that exploration results may not confirm historical information or management expectations; uncertainties relating to geological interpretation; regulatory, permitting and political risks; social or community‑related risks; changes in laws, regulations or government policies; currency fluctuations; and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10‑K and Registration Statement on Form S‑1 (File No. 333‑292006), as amended, and in other filings made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Jaguar Uranium