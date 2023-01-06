Jahaira L. Serrano, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ARECIBO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jahaira L. Serrano, MD, FACCP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider in the medical field and for her contributions at Serrano Pulmonary Services.

Dr. Serrano earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Puerto Rico in Cayey. She earned a Medical Degree at the University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine in 2002. Dr. Serrano completed an Internal Medicine residency in 2005 and Pulmonary Medicine Fellowship in 2007, both at the University of Puerto Rico University District Hospital. The doctor is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Medicine by the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPS). According to Dr. Serrano, the NBPS provides continuing board certification for DOs and MDs who uphold medical education and patient care standards.

Dr. Serrano treats patients at Serrano Pulmonary Services, located at 702 Ave San Luis, Suite 129 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. She often sees 25 to 30 patients each day and examines patients, diagnoses and treats their conditions, including lung, bronchial tubes, nose, pharynx, throat, and respiratory system. She provides treatments for COPD, asthma, and other lung-related issues. Dr. Serrano additionally treats her patients for common and complex respiratory diseases, like chest infections, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, emphysema, and more.

Dr. Serrano authored "Lung and Bronchus Cancer in Puerto Rico: Changes in Incidence and Mortality Rates by Histology and Sex during 1987-2003" and "Adaptation of the Medical Research Council Dyspnea Scale and the Oxygen Cost Diagram for its use in Puerto Rico." In addition to her work in private practice, she is the Consulting Physician on COVID-19 diagnoses at Hospital Pavia in Arecibo.

Dr. Serrano is a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians. She was recognized with profile features in Issue Wire and Health News Today for her outstanding work.

Dr. Serrano would like to dedicate this honor to her mother, Mrs. Maria Dominguez, and her mentors, Ruth Santos, MD, and Yohana de Jesús, MD.

