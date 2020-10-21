Jahia Announces Successful Completion of HIPAA Compliance Assessment

BOSTON and GENEVA, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jahia Solutions Group, a leading global digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced that it has been certified as HIPAA Compliant. This comes after the successful completion of the HIPAA compliance assessment carried out by Coalfire , an independent auditor. Jahia was given a 100% rating on the auditor's scorecard – the highest possible rating available.

"We are pleased to be recognized as HIPAA Compliant by Coalfire, a leader in cyber risk assessment and certification," said Andy Bray, Compliance Manager at Jahia. "Given the constantly changing nature of information security risk, HIPAA compliance is now more important than ever before for our healthcare clients. This certification marks yet another milestone for Jahia as an industry-leading DXP and we couldn't be more excited to share the news with our customers."

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, was first enacted in 1996 and exists as the most widely recognized set of rules governing information security and the protection of personal health information for those involved with, or supplying goods and services to, the healthcare sector. In recent years, this has played a huge role in how healthcare providers look to engage with their patients, and the kinds of vendors that they work with to help mitigate risk while still improving the overall patient experience. The completion of this audit is another part of Jahia's ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of customer data across its platform and certifies its security protocols for all of its healthcare customers.

"At Jahia, we are proud to be able to work closely with our partners in the healthcare industry and deliver a product that meets their ever-growing standards for data security," said Michael Tupanjanin, Jahia's CEO. "Along with our other security certifications, such as ISO 27001:2013 and PCI DSS, our HIPAA certification reaffirms our commitment to our customers and the safety and security of their data."

Jahia's platform is a fully integrated, cloud based DXP that acts as the centerpiece of the entire digital experience. As part of this platform, Jahia provides a Customer Data Platform (CDP) that captures customer data and allows it to be analyzed to make decisions that further improve the customer experience. This data is maintained wholly by the licensor of the Jahia platform, which is in turn secured against outside threat by protocols put in place as part of Jahia's ongoing security compliance efforts.

Jahia Solutions Group makes digital experiences simpler. Built on a cloud-based platform, Jahia helps organizations all across the world leverage their content and customer data to fully engage with their customers. With an unparalleled level of flexibility and connectivity, Jahia integrates into existing technology stacks and can be customized to meet each organization's specific business needs and challenges.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Switzerland, Jahia has offices in Boston, Toronto and Paris. Jahia's customer community includes hundreds of global brands and organizations, including Ben & Jerry's, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, NASA and General Motors. For more information, visit jahia.com, read our blog and follow us on LinkedIn.

