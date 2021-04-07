Jai Chitkara, CEO at KTech Products Recognized as a UiPath Most Valuable Professional

Jai Chitkara is a visionary leader who comes with over 25 years of experience in Portfolio Management, Customer Success, and Innovation across technologies and industries. He has a proven track record of leading customers from the commercial, higher education, and public sector on their digital transformation journey based on a comprehensive roadmap and rapid implementations. Under Jai's leadership, KTech has successfully created RPA practice & products to deliver customer-focused business transformational solutions over KTech's digital cloud.

"I am extremely honored to have been recognized as a UiPath MVP, I look forward to contributing to the community through this opportunity and excited to share my 25+ years of experience in automation, digital technologies, & solutions transforming businesses," says Jai Chitkara, company CEO. "This designation is testament to the exceptional UiPath expertise we have at KTech that enables us to deliver value to our customers. With our Rapid Implementation methodologies, digital transformation programs, and UiPath technology, we have created over 15 plug-n-play products for Finance, HR, and Student systems such as AP Invoice Automation, AR Billing Automation, Expense Auditing System, Transcript OCR to SIS, On-Boarding & Off-Boarding, On-Premise to Cloud, Paper to Digitization, & Test Automation Suite."

About UiPath:

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

About KTech Products LLC:

KTech Products is a Kastech Company with headquarters in Dallas, TX. KTech's mission is to transform their customers' business digitally through innovation and automation. KTech Products specializes in RPA implementations, OCR, AI, ML, intelligent and integrated chatbot, and several value-added innovative products and services.

SOURCE KTech Products