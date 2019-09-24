Jai Medical Systems Managed Care Organization, Inc. Receives Highest National Rating for Fourth Year in a Row

BALTIMORE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore based Jai Medical Systems Managed Care Organization, Inc. (Jai Medical Systems) is once again one of the Highest Rated Health Insurance Plans in the United States, according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019 - 2020. A listing of all NCQA Health Plan ratings is available at http://healthinsuranceratings.ncqa.org/2019/search/Medicaid.

For 2019-2020, Jai Medical Systems has once again earned a rating of 5 out of 5 from NCQA. In fact, Jai Medical Systems is the only Medicaid Health Plan in the United States to earn a 5 out of 5 rating from NCQA for four consecutive years.

"We are very proud to once again receive a 5 out of 5 rating from NCQA. To be recognized as one of the highest rated health plans in the United States is truly an honor. Taking care of people is what matters most to our company. Ensuring our members receive high-quality healthcare is our primary focus and passion," said Jai Seunarine, Chief Executive Officer of Jai Medical Systems.

In addition to Jai Medical Systems' earning the distinction of being one of the Highest Rated Medicaid Health Plans in the United States, the organization has also earned an Accreditation status of Excellent for the fifth year in a row. NCQA's Excellent Accreditation status is reserved for the best health plans in the nation. It is only awarded to those plans that meet or exceed NCQA's rigorous requirements for consumer protection and quality improvement and deliver excellent clinical care.

When asked about current initiatives, Mr. Seunarine said "Although not directly related to NCQA ratings, currently, we are working diligently on eliminating Hepatitis C from the population we serve. We are actively identifying and testing individuals at high-risk for Hepatitis C infection, while ensuring successful treatment for those individuals who test positive. We believe the curing of Hepatitis C to be one of the most exciting areas of focus for any organization committed to public health and improving the healthcare status of people. Further, we believe that disease prevention and elimination will be the new frontier and standard by which all health plans may be measured in the future."

Jai Medical Systems is a Baltimore based company founded in 1997 by Hollis Seunarine, M.D., FAAFP and Jai Seunarine. Jai Medical Systems serves a diverse population of 27,000 members throughout Maryland. Its mission is to provide access to high-quality healthcare benefits and services. Jai Medical Systems continues this tradition of quality and excellence by working with its members to help identify their healthcare needs while remaining an active and positive presence within the communities it serves.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations and recognizes clinicians in key clinical areas. NCQA's HEDIS is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

Contact: Jai Seunarine, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), 410-433-2200

jai@jaimedical.com

www.jaimedicalsystems.com

SOURCE Jai Medical Systems Managed Care Organization, Inc.

